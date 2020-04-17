Global Cellular Interception Market 2020 is Booming Worldwide with Key Players | Infinera Corporation, Lumentum Operations LLC, OptiLayer GmbH, Optiwave Systems Inc, ZTE Corporation,

Global Cellular Interception Market is expected to reach a value of USD 931.17 million by 2026, registering a substantial CAGR in the forecast period of 2019-2026. Cellular Intercept Systems, Law Enforcement Agencies can monitor and track criminal and terrorist elements Cellular Intercept. Each variation has strengths and merits, and each focus on abilities that empower a surveillance operator to capture a mobile phone call and either listen, record, track, or control the communication. Cellular interception is the technology that intercepts, tracks, records and stores cellular communications such as mobile calls, usage of internet, text messages, etc. Cellular interception technology is used widely by law enforcement agencies, governments, military and defense. Using a cellular intercept, one can track terrorist and criminal calls, and gather information on their criminal activities

Few of the major competitors currently working in the cellular interception market are Adtell Integration, ADTRAN, ADVA Optical Networking, Broadcom, Ciena Corporation, Cisco., Corning Incorporated, Finisar Corporation, FUJITSU OPTICAL COMPONENTS LIMITED, Hamamatsu Photonics K.K., Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd., HUBER+SUHNER, Infinera Corporation, Lumentum Operations LLC, OptiLayer GmbH, Optiwave Systems Inc, ZTE Corporation, NetLine Corporation, ABILITY, MAXXSA Group, stratign, HSS Development., NovoQuad Group., SoneSys LLC and Breon Defence Systems among others.

Competitive Analysis: Global Cellular Interception Market

Global cellular interception market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of cellular interception market for global, Europe, North America, Asia-Pacific, South America and Middle East & Africa.

Market Drivers:

Rising rates of unlawful, criminal and terror activities across the globe is leading to the rise in demand for cellular interception technology

Increased demand for safety and the occurrence of various cross border issues have cause federal, law and military authorities to invest in such technologies that can prevent and track such illegal acts

Rise in investments in security and defence would drive the market for cellular interpretation technology

Rising demand for advanced technologies is leading to better and innovative modified operational activities

Market Restraints:

Stringent regulations and related with the usage of cellular systems hinders the growth of this market

Unlawful and the illegal use of cellular interception technology hamper this market

Segmentation: Global Cellular Interception Market

By Product Type (Strategic Interception System, Tactical Interception System),

Application (Public Sector, Private Sector),

Component (Hardware, Software),

Technology (CDMA, GSM, 3G/4G/ LTE, Satellite Cellular Communication System, Hybrid System, Others),

Geography (North America, South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa)

Key Developments in the Market:

In November 2018, ABILITY announced that they had agreed to acquire the supplier and licensee organisation of Ultimate Interception (ULIN). This acquisition will further expand the cellular interception offerings provided by ABILITY to an even greater customer base. They will be able to offer locational expertise along with greater accuracy in interception.

In June 2018, SigmaCell, a cellular interception system was launched by Elbit Systems Ltd. SigmaCell is a real-time system that can be used to trace, identify, observe, block and reveal cellular communications of terrorists and criminals. It can be used to prevent various activities including preventing the use of mobile phones by criminals in jail, ensuring safety at the borders, and safety to sensitive authorities. This system ensures maximum safety and customer benefit, protecting users from terror activities, by tracing their precise movement and communication.

The report provides insights on the following pointers:

Learn about the market strategies that are being adopted by your competitors and leading organizations

Market Penetration: Comprehensive information on the product portfolios of the top players in the Global Cellular Interception Market

To inspect the market based on product, market share and size of the product share.

Market estimates of all the key segments, sub-segments, and the regional markets throughout the forecast period

The report offers market share appraisals for regional and global levels

