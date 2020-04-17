Global cryotherapy Market Analysis, Market Size, Market Growth, Competitive Strategies, and Worldwide Demand 2027

Overview of the Global cryotherapy market is analysed with respect to market players in the form of customers, businesses or clients in this report. It is a professional and a detailed report focusing on primary and secondary drivers, market share, leading segments and geographical analysis. With the meticulous competitor analysis covered in this Global cryotherapy market report, businesses can gauge or analyse the strengths and weak points of the competitors which helps build superior business strategies for their own product. In this report, market overview is given in terms of drivers, restraints, opportunities and challenges where each of this parameter is studied scrupulously.

Global cryotherapy market is rising gradually with a substantial CAGR of 9.4% in the forecast period of 2019-2026. The rising incidence of cancer and sport injuries, rising demand of minimal invasive therapies and technology advancement in cryotherapy equipment are major drivers of the market growth.

Key Market Players:

Few of the major competitors currently working in the global cryotherapy market are Quantum Cryogenics, Pacira BioSciences, Inc., , AtriCure, Inc., BTG International Ltd., ., METRUM CRYOFLEX Sp. z o. o. Sp. K., Brymill Cryogenic Systems, Kriosystem – Care Sp. z o.o., US CRYOTHERAPY, CryoConcepts LP , Erbe Medical India Pvt Ltd, Zimmer MedizinSysteme GmbH, Medtronic, Cortex Technology, , Special Medical Technology Co., Ltd., CooperSurgical Inc., Sanarus, PHYSIOMED AG, Cryomed s.r.o. CryosaunasCryoTherapeutics, CSA Medical, Inc. among others.

All the data and statistics provided in this Global cryotherapy market report are backed up by latest and proven tools and techniques such as SWOT analysis and Porter’s Five Forces Analysis. The report assists in determining and optimizing each stage in the lifecycle of industrial process that includes engagement, acquisition, retention, and monetization. This Global cryotherapy market research report is organized by collecting market research data from different corners of the globe with an experienced team of language resources. Market status at the global and regional level is offered through this Global cryotherapy market report which helps gain business insights at the extensive marketplace.

Competitive Analysis:

Global cryotherapy market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of cryotherapy market for Global, Europe, North America, Asia-Pacific, South America and Middle East & Africa.

Key Developments in the Market:

In March 2019, Pacira BioSciences, Inc. acquired MyoScience, Inc. This acquisition gives Pacira BioSciences, Inc., rights on iovera, a cryotherapy technology medical device used for non-opioid pain treatment. This acquisition also includes Exparel (bupivacaine), a local anaesthetic. The company is planning to develop a combination cryotherapy of iovera and exparel

In January 2019, Quantum Cryogenics launched CryoQube, the world’s first ‘indirect’ whole body cryotherapy chamber. This cryotherapy chamber is different from other cryotherapy chambers as it does not include direct exposure of liquid nitrogen which is why it is an ‘indirect’ cryotherapy chamber. The use of CryoCube will benefit in recovery of muscle injury and enhancing the performance in sports

Market Definition: Global Cryotherapy Market

Cryotherapy is also called cold therapy. It is a technique of exposure of targeted regions of body to an extremely cold environment. This therapy can be applied on targeted spots and whole body also. Cryotherapy is majorly used in treatment of some cancers such as prostate cancer and pain treatment. Additionally, cryotherapy is also used in treatment of abnormal skin cells.

As per the retrospective data, approximately 87% of dermatologists practice cryotherapy. In treatment of basal cell carcinoma, the application of cryotherapy reduces the rate of recurrence up to 7.5% for approximately 5 years. The application of cryotherapy is wide and useful according to the treatment module required.

Global Cryotherapy Market By Type (Whole Body Cryotherapy, Partial Body Cryotherapy, Internal Cryotherapy, Others), Products (Cryosurgery Devices, Localized Cryotherapy Devices, Cryochambers and others), Applications (Cancer, Pain Management, Dermatology, Others), End Users (Hospitals, Homecare, Specialty Clinics, Others), Distribution Channel (Hospital Pharmacy, Online Pharmacy, Retail Pharmacy, Others), Geography (North America, South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa) – Industry Trends and Forecast to 2026

Market Drivers

Rising incidence of cancers and sports injuries acts as a market driver

Increasing demand of minimally invasive procedures also acts as a factor boosting the growth of this market in the forecast period

Prevailing technological advancements in cryotherapy equipment is another factor uplifting the market growth

Increasing popularity in the beauty, wellness, and fitness is spurring the growth of this market

Market Restraints

Stringent regulations regarding product approval acts as a restricting factor for this market growth

Usage of hazardous cryogenic gases used in several cryotherapies will also impede the market growth

Lack of awareness about the benefits of cryotherapy hinders the market growth

Segmentation: Global Cryotherapy Market

By Type

Whole Body Cryotherapy

Partial Body Cryotherapy

Internal Cryotherapy

Others

By Products

Cryosurgery Devices

Localized Cryotherapy Devices

Cryochambers

Others

By Application

Cancer

Pain Management

Dermatology

Others

By End Users

Hospitals

Homecare

Specialty Clinics

Others

By Distribution Channels

Hospital Pharmacy

Online Pharmacy

Retail Pharmacy

Others

