Global Machine Safety Market Latest Strategic Moves of Emerging Players Like Rockwell Automation, ABB, Honeywell International, Siemens, Schneider Electric

If you are involved in the Machine Safety industry or intend to be, then this study will provide you comprehensive outlook. It’s vital you keep your market knowledge up to date segmented by By Component (Presence-Sensing Safety Sensors, Safety Controllers/Modules/Relays, Programmable Safety Systems, Safety Interlock Switches, Emergency Stop Devices, Two-Hand Safety Controls), Implementation (Individual Components, Embedded Components), Application (Assembly, Material Handling, Metal Working, Packaging, Robotics, Others), Industry (Oil & Gas, Chemicals, Aerospace, Semiconductors & Electronics, Food & Beverages, Automotive, Healthcare, Others), Geography (North America, South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa)
What are the major market growth drivers?
Increased cases of accidents in various industries due to the unsafe conditions of machines is expected to drive the market growth
Increased concerns
Key Market Competitors: Machine Safety Market
Few of the major competitors currently working in machine safety market are Rockwell Automation Inc., Schneider Electric, Mitsubishi Electric Corporation, OMRON Corporation, Pilz GmbH & Co. KG, ABB, Honeywell International Inc., Siemens AG, KEYENCE CORPORATION, IDEC Corporation, SICK AG, Pepperl+Fuchs, Euchner-USA Inc., PHOENIX CONTACT, K.A. Schmersal GmbH & Co. KG, Datalogic S.p.A., Stronghold Safety Engineering, Rockford Systems LLC, Troax Group, and Rite-Hite.
Key Developments in the Market:
In July 2017, Schneider Electric announced that they had established an agreement for the acquisition of ASCO Power Technologies, with this acquisition aimed at expanding the product portfolio of Schneider Electric.
In May 2018, Larsen & Toubro (L&T), announced that they signed an agreement for the divesture of its electric and automation department with Schneider Electric. This agreement will make expand Schneider Electric’s portfolio and market share in India, making it one of the major revenue generating regions for the enterprise.
Market Dynamics:
Set of qualitative information that includes PESTEL Analysis, PORTER Five Forces Model, Value Chain Analysis and Macro Economic factors, Regulatory Framework along with Industry Background and Overview
Some extract from Table of Contents
Overview of Global Machine Safety Market
Machine Safety Size (Sales Volume) Comparison by Type
Machine Safety Size (Consumption) and Market Share Comparison by Application
Machine Safety Size (Value) Comparison by Region
Machine Safety Sales, Revenue and Growth Rate
Machine Safety Competitive Situation and Trends
Strategic proposal for estimating availability of core business segments
Players/Suppliers, Sales Area
Analyze competitors, including all important parameters of Machine Safety
Global Machine Safety Manufacturing Cost Analysis
The most recent innovative headway and supply chain pattern mapping
• North America: United States, Canada, and Mexico.
• South & Central America: Argentina, Chile, and Brazil.
• Middle East & Africa: Saudi Arabia, UAE, Turkey, Egypt and South Africa.
• Europe: UK, France, Italy, Germany, Spain, NORDIC {Sweden, Norway, Finland, Denmark etc}, BENELUX {Belgium, The Netherlands, Luxembourg}, and Russia.
• Asia-Pacific: India, China, Japan, South Korea, Indonesia, Singapore, and Australia.
