GLOBAL MASS NOTIFICATION SYSTEMS MARKET SWOT ANALYSIS AND KEY GROWTH METHODOLOGIES | EATON, HONEYWELL, SIEMENS, MOTOROLA SOLUTIONS, BLACKBERRY LIMITED

To meet the strategic as well as the specific needs of the organization or business, a comprehensive market research report has to be in place. All the data of this Mass Notification Systems report is exceptionally useful to the clients and businesses for making decisions related to revenue, investment, import, export, and consumption. The geographical scope of the products is also carried out comprehensively for the major global areas such as Asia, North America, South America, and Africa which helps define strategies for the product distribution in those areas. Competitive landscape is explored in terms of product range, strategies, and future prospects of the key players of the ICT industry.
Global mass notification systems market is set to witness a healthy CAGR of 18.06% in the forecast period of 2019- 2026. Increasing cloud based MNS deployment and rising demand from energy and utilities vertical are the factor for the growth of this market.
If you are involved in the Mass Notification Systems industry or intend to be, then this study will provide you comprehensive outlook. It’s vital you keep your market knowledge up to date segmented By Component (Hardware, Software and Services), Solution (In-Building Solutions, Wide-Area Solutions, Distributed Recipient Solutions), Deployment Type (On-Premises, Cloud), Organization Size (Small and Medium-Sized Enterprises, Large Enterprises), Vertical (Commercial and Industrial, Education, Energy and Utilities, Healthcare and Life Sciences, Defense and Military, Transportation and Logistics, Government, Others), Application (Interoperable Emergency Communication, Integrated Public Alert and Warning, Business Continuity, Disaster Recovery), Geography (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa)
What are the major market growth drivers?
Increasing concern public safety and security will drive the market growth
Rising implementation of Ip based notification devices are the factor accelerating the market growth
Growing demand for business continuity plans and swift notification system will also enhance the market growth
Technological advancement in the mass notification system acts as a market driver
Competitive Landscape and Mass Notification Systems Market Share Analysis
Mass Notification Systems market competitive landscape provides details by competitor. Details included are company overview, company financials, revenue generated, market potential, investment in research and development, new market initiatives, global presence, company strengths and weaknesses, product launch, product width and breadth, application dominance. The above data points provided are only related to the companies’ focus related to Mass Notification Systems market.
Key Market Competitors: Mass Notification Systems Market
FEW OF THE MAJOR COMPETITORS CURRENTLY WORKING IN THE GLOBAL MASS NOTIFICATION SYSTEMS MARKET ARE MOTOROLA SOLUTIONS, INC., BLACKBERRY LIMITED, EATON, HONEYWELL INTERNATIONAL INC, SIEMENS, EVERBRIDGE., BLACKBOARD INC., DESKTOP ALERT, INC., ONSOLVE, SINGLEWIRE SOFTWARE, LLC., XMATTERS., ALERTUS TECHNOLOGIES, LLC., JOHNSON CONTROLS, FEDERAL SIGNAL, RAVE MOBILE SAFETY., TYCO INTEGRATED SECURITY., AFA PROTECTIVE SYSTEMS, INC., ACOUSTIC TECHNOLOGY INC, OMNILERT, CALLFIRE INC, MISSION MODE INCIDENT MANAGEMENT SYSTEMS FOR BUSINESS CONTINUITY., APPARMOR AMONG OTHERS.
Key Developments in the Market:
In May 2019, Baltimore city officials announced the launch of their new mass notification tool BMORE ALERT. This new tool has the ability to notify the citizen via telephone, email, Facebook, Twitter, phone and text messages. This new system can also activate the warning system and National Integrated Public Alert. One have to register them to the alerts and then they will receive notifications related to infectious disease outbreak, evacuation, weather among others
In December 2018, Rave Mobile Safety announced the acquisition of SwiftReach Networks. Under the most challenging conditions, the combination of Rave and SwiftReach will provide wide-ranging capacities and unmatched infrastructure to guarantee optimum communication. This combination will help them to serve around 5000 customers and help them to provide best- in- class message delivery
Why Is Data Triangulation Important In Qualitative Research?
This involves data mining, analysis of the impact of data variables on the market, and primary (industry expert) validation. Apart from this, other data models include Vendor Positioning Grid, Market Time Line Analysis, Market Overview and Guide, Company Positioning Grid, Company Market Share Analysis, Standards of Measurement, Top to Bottom Analysis and Vendor Share Analysis. Triangulation is one method used while reviewing, synthesizing and interpreting field data. Data triangulation has been advocated as a methodological technique not only to enhance the validity of the research findings but also to achieve ‘completeness’ and ‘confirmation’ of data using multiple methods
TABLE OF CONTENTS
PART 01: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
PART 02: SCOPE OF THE REPORT
PART 03: RESEARCH METHODOLOGY
PART 04: MARKET LANDSCAPE
Market ecosystem
Market characteristics
Market segmentation analysis
PART 05: PIPELINE ANALYSIS
Pipeline analysis
PART 06: MARKET SIZING
Market definition
Market sizing
Market size and forecast
PART 07: FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS
Bargaining power of buyers
Bargaining power of suppliers
Threat of new entrants
Threat of substitutes
Threat of rivalry
Market condition
PART 08: MARKET SEGMENTATION
Segmentation
Comparison
Market opportunity
PART 09: CUSTOMER LANDSCAPE
PART 10: REGIONAL LANDSCAPE
Geographical segmentation
Regional comparison
North America
South America
Europe
MEA
APAC
Market opportunity
PART 11: DECISION FRAMEWORK
PART 12: DRIVERS AND CHALLENGES
Market drivers
Market challenges
PART 13: MARKET TRENDS
PART 14: VENDOR LANDSCAPE
Overview
Landscape disruption
PART 15: VENDOR ANALYSIS
Vendors covered
Vendor classification
Market positioning of vendors
PART 16: APPENDIX
List of abbreviations
