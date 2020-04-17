Global Mobile Point Of Sale Market 2020 | Company Assessment and Industry Analysis Till 2026

Mobile Point Of Sale Market Report provides access to the research methodology, industry analysis, value chain analysis and market analysis by product, application & geography for the Mobile Point Of Sale industry worldwide. The market size in terms of revenue (USD MN) is calculated and provided for the study period along with the dynamics of the market such as the drivers and the restraints for the forecasted period from 2020 to 2026.
The report offers a value chain analysis that gives a comprehensive outlook of the mobile point of sale (mPOS) market. The attractiveness analysis of this market has also been included so as to evaluate the segments that are anticipated to be profitable during the forecast period.
The report also covers the complete competitive landscape of the global Mobile Point Of Sale market with company profiles of key players such as:
- PAX Technology Ltd.
- Oracle Corporation
- VeriFone Systems, Inc.
- HP Development Company, L.P.
- Toshiba Corporation
- Intuit, Inc.
- First Data Corporation
- iZettle AB
- PayPal Holdings, Inc.
- Square, Inc.
- Dspread Technology, Inc.
SEGMENTATIONS IN REPORT:
Mobile Point of Sale (mPOS) Market Analysis by Solution Type:
- Integrated Card Reader Solutions
- Card Reader Accessories
- Dongles
- Sleeves
Mobile Point of Sale (mPOS) Market Analysis by Technology:
- Hybrid Technology Solutions
- EMV Chip and Pin
- Magnetic-stripe
- Chip and Sign
- Near Field Communication (NFC)
- Biometrics
Mobile Point of Sale (mPOS) Market Analysis By End use:
- Restaurants
- Hospitality
- Health Care
- Retail
- Warehouse/Distribution
- Entertainment
- Transportation
- Government
- Consumer Utility Services
Mobile Point of Sale (mPOS) Market Analysis by Geography:
- North America
- Europe
- Asia Pacific
- Latin America
- Middle East & Africa
The Global Mobile Point Of Sale Market has been exhibited in detail in the following chapters –
Chapter 1 Mobile Point Of Sale Market Preface
Chapter 2 Executive Summary
Chapter 3 Mobile Point Of Sale Industry Analysis
Chapter 4 Mobile Point Of Sale Market Value Chain Analysis
Chapter 5 Mobile Point Of Sale Market Analysis By Solution Type
Chapter 6 Mobile Point Of Sale Market Analysis By Technology
Chapter 7 Mobile Point Of Sale Market Analysis By End use
Chapter 8 Mobile Point Of Sale Market Analysis By Geography
Chapter 9 Competitive Landscape Of Mobile Point Of Sale Companies
Chapter 10 Company Profiles Of Mobile Point Of Sale Industry
