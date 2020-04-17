Global Organic Pigments Market 2020-2027 | Know about Emerging Growth with Top Players like FERRO CORPORATION, Dainichiseika Color & Chemicals Mfg. Co., Ltd., Sudarshan Chemical Industries Limited

This Global Organic Pigments Market business report studies and analyses facts and figures about the market segmentation very carefully and represent it in the form of graphs for the better understanding of end user. Each of the parameter analysed in the report is again researched deeply for the better and actionable market insights. This Global Organic Pigments Market research study helps the customer understand the various drivers and restraints impacting the market during the forecast period. This market report covers company profiling of key players in the market, carefully analyzing their core competencies, and drawing a competitive landscape for the market.

Global organic pigments market is projected to register a substantial CAGR of 5.5% in the forecast period of 2019 to 2026.

Organic pigments are organic solids particulate that are intensely coloured. Organic pigments are physically and chemically unaffected by the substrate in which pigments are incorporated and organic pigments has high tinctorial strength, stability to solvent, light, heat, weathering and are insoluble. Organic pigments can be segmented into monoazo pigments, diazo pigments, acid and base dye pigments, hthalocyanine pigments, quinacridone pigments, and other polycyclic pigments. Organic pigments are available in many colors including white, yellow, orange, red, violet, blue, green, brown, black and others.

Additionally, increasing demand of organic pigment in pharmaceuticals industry, growing demand of bio-based paints and coatings and increasing number of color shades is increasing the demand of organic pigments in developed as well as developing countries due to urbanization, industrialization and modernization. Increasing production and consumption of organic pigments is helping the Asia-Pacific organic pigments market to grow in future.

Drivers: Organic Pigments Market

Increasing number of colour shades

Increasing demand of organic pigment in pharmaceuticals industry

Restraints:

Fluctuating prices of raw materials

High cost of organic pigments colours is restricting its usage

Opportunity:

Low-cost manufacturing of natural colorants

Challenge:

Wastewater from organic pigments

Segmentation: Global Organic Pigments Market

Global organic pigments market is segmented into three notable segments which are based on the basis of type, application and colour.

On the basis of type, the market is segmented into azo pigments, phthalocyanine pigments, carbazole violet, high performance pigments and others In November 2017, Dainichiseika Color & Chemicals Mfg. Co.,Ltd. has patented near infrared-reflecting / transmitting azo pigment, which is used for drawings, paints, synthetic fibers, printing inks and writing products and for photo capturing and image screen. With this patent the company will expand their product portfolio and market value of the company.

On the basis of application, the market is segmented into printing Inks, paints & coatings, plastics, ceramics, glass, minerals, leather & textile, cosmetics, electronics and others In July 2017, Dominion Color Corporation rebranded itself by putting emphasis on creating new website, social media platform and videos. So it can have impact over the digital platform “Your Idea”. Our Solution” was the new tag-line to focus on its customers. The development helped in enhancing company’s recognition around the world.

On the basis of color, the market is segmented into yellow, red, blue, green, violet and others In November 2016, BASF SE collaborated with HP for the production of 3D printing material and makes it available for customers with the name HP Multi Jet User Open Platform. This collaboration helped the company to maximize its presence and customer base.



Competitive Analysis: Global Organic Pigments Market

Some of the major players operating in this market are FERRO CORPORATION, Dainichiseika Color & Chemicals Mfg. Co., Ltd., Sudarshan Chemical Industries Limited, LANXESS, Atul Ltd, Synthesia, a.s., Heubach GmbH, Trust Chem Co., Ltd., CATHAY INDUSTRIES, Merck KGaA, BASF SE, DIC CORPORATION, Clariant, Carl Schlenk AG, Apollo Colors Inc, The Chemours Company, Jet-Mate Canada Inc., TOYOCOLOR CO., LTD, Organic Dyes and Pigment, Dominion Colour Corporation, and First Source Worldwide.

Product Launches :

In May 2018, Merck KGaA, a major science and technology company has launched a new Digital Color Card application for smartphones and tablets. This provides a realistic representation of the company’s inventory of coating impact pigments on the camera. With this launch the company will expand its business as well its product portfolio which helps to grow market size of the company.

In June 2017, BASF SE launched a new colour pigments brand. This serves customers across five key industries. It will help the company to strengthen the product portfolio.

Market Trends:

Global Organic Pigments Market is segmented into three notable segments which are based on type, application and colour.

On the basis of type, the market is segmented into azo pigments, phthalocyanine pigments, carbazole violet, high performance pigments and others. In 2019, azo pigments segment is expected to dominate the market with the largest market share because it account for most of the organic red, orange and yellow pigments and also is highly insoluble in water as compared to other pigments.

On the basis of application, the market is segmented into printing inks, paints & coatings, plastics, ceramics, glass, minerals, leather & textile, cosmetics, electronics and others

On the basis of color, the market is segmented into yellow, red, blue, green, violet and others

Key Market Players: Organic Pigments Market

Some of the major players operating in global organic pigments market are FERRO CORPORATION, Dainichiseika Color & Chemicals Mfg. Co., Ltd., Sudarshan Chemical Industries Limited, LANXESS, Atul Ltd, Synthesia, a.s., Heubach GmbH, Trust Chem Co., Ltd., CATHAY INDUSTRIES, Merck KGaA, BASF SE, DIC CORPORATION, Clariant, Carl Schlenk AG, Apollo Colors Inc, The Chemours Company, Jet-Mate Canada Inc., TOYOCOLOR CO., LTD, Organic Dyes and Pigment, Dominion Colour Corporation, First Source Worldwide and many others.

