Global Plastic Surgery Market to Record Significant X% Revenue growth During the COVID-19 Lockdown Period 2020

Plastic surgery is a kind of cosmetic surgery and used for the restoration and enhancement of the aesthetic appearance of an individual. Plastic surgery can be performed on any parts of the body. It includes nose, eye, breast, neck and burned site of an individual.

The global plastic surgery market is categorized based on various surgical and non-surgical procedures. The surgical procedure segment is further sub-segmented into liposuction, nasal surgery, breast augmentation, eyelid surgery and tummy tucks surgeries. Non-surgery procedure includes photo rejuvenation and hair removal.

In addition, the global plastic surgery market is also segmented based on various products which are used in surgery procedures. It includes injectables, implants and equipments. Injectables are further sub-segmented into collagen, hyaluronic acid and botulinum toxin. Implants include breast implants, chin and cheek implants and lip implants. Dermal resurfacing lasers, microdermabrators, liposuction equipment and hair removal lasers are some of the major equipments used in plastic surgery.

In terms of geographic, North America and Europe dominates the global plastic surgery market. This is due to rising aging population and high adoption rates of aesthetic products in these regions. The U.S. represents the largest market for plastic surgery followed by Canada in North America. In Europe, France, Germany, Italy, Spain and the U.K. holds major share of plastic surgery market.

However, Asia is expected to show high growth rates in the next five years in global plastic surgery market due to increasing awareness about plastic surgery procedures and growing medical tourism industry. China and India are expected to be the fastest growing plastic surgery markets in Asia.

In recent time, rising number of geriatric people along with growing demand for retaining young and beauty is key driver for the global plastic surgery market. In addition, technological advancement in surgeries and rising number of obese and over-weight people have also fueled the growth of global plastic surgery market. However, high cost of surgeries and stringent regulatory approvals are some of the major restraints for the global plastic surgery market. In addition, high risks of adverse effects associated with surgeries also obstruct the growth of global plastic surgery market. Increasing usage of plastic surgery biomaterials develops opportunity for the market.

Some of the major companies operating in the global plastic surgery market are Allergan, Inc., BioForm Medical, Inc., Solta Medical, Candela Corporation, Lumenis and Cynosure.

Key points covered in the report

Report segments the market on the basis of types, application, products, technology, etc (as applicable)

The report covers geographic segmentation North America Europe Asia RoW

The report provides the market size and forecast for the different segments and geographies for the period of 2010 to 2020

The report provides company profiles of some of the leading companies operating in the market

The report also provides porters five forces analysis of the market.

