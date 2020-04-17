Global PVC Additives Market Emerging Opportunities, Revenue Analysis and Growth Projections by BASF SE, SONGWON, Akzo Nobel N.V., ADEKA CORPORATION, Clariant, PAU Tai Industrial Corporation, Baerlocher GmbH

Global PVC additives market is expected to rise to an estimated value of USD 5.5 billion by 2026, registering a substantial CAGR in the forecast period of 2019-2026. The rise in the market value can be attributed to the high demand for additive-based PVC, replacement of conventional material with PVC and growing use of stabilizers in pipes & fittings, window profiles and other related applications.

PVC additives market report helps uncover the general market conditions and tendencies. Along with competitive analysis of the key players, this PVC additives report also serves with complete and distinct analysis of the market drivers and restraints, detailed analysis of the market segmentation, key developments in the market and details of research methodology.

Few of the major competitors currently working in the PVC additives market are KANEKA CORPORATION, BASF SE, SONGWON, Akzo Nobel N.V., ADEKA CORPORATION, Clariant, PAU Tai Industrial Corporation, Baerlocher GmbH, Shandong Ruifeng Chemical Co. Ltd., Akdeniz Kimya, Shandong Novista Chemicals Co., Ltd., Indofil Industries Limited, En-Door, Sun Ace Kakoh (Pte.) Ltd., PATCHAM (FZC), Valtris Specialty Chemical and others.

Market Drivers:

High demand for additive-based PVC; this factor will drive the market in the forecast perio

Replacement of conventional material with PVC will also drive the market in near futur

Increasing demand from applications in construction, medical, and automotive industries; this factor will also propel the market

Market Restraints:

Low R&D expenditure in the emerging markets; this factor will hamper the market to grow in the forecast perio

Increasing buyer bargaining power, will act as a restraint for the market growth

Segmentation: Global PVC Additives Market

By Type

Stabilizers

Impact Modifiers

Processing Aids

Lubricants

Plasticizers

By Fabrication Process

Extrusion

Injection Molding

By Application

Pipes & Fittings

Profiles & Tubing

Rigid Sheet & Panel

By Geography

North America U.S. Canada Mexico

South America Brazil Argentina Rest of South America

Europe Germany France United Kingdom Italy Spain Russia Turkey Belgium Netherlands Switzerland Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific Japan China South Korea India Australia Singapore Malaysia Indonesia Thailand Philippines Rest of Asia-Pacific

Middle East and Africa South Africa Egypt Saudi Arabia United Arab Emirates Israel Rest of Middle East and Africa



Key Developments in the Market:

In January 2019, Westlake Chemical acquired NAKAN, a PVC compounding company. This strategic decision will help the company to add new products and technologies to their existing portfolio. The acquisition has helped the company to expand their business in France, Vietnam, the United States, Spain, Mexico, Japan, Italy, Germany and China.

In January 2018, PolyOne Corporation, a provider of specialized polymer materials, acquired IQAP Masterbatch Group S.L, a manufacturer of additives and colorants based in Spain. The acquisition will help the company to expand their business to the European market, helping in meeting the new standards for performance, functionality and design

