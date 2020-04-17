Global Rare Earth Metal Market 2020:Quantitative Analysis By Alkane Resources Ltd; ARAFURA RESOURCES; Lynas Corporation Ltd; Avalon Rare Metals; Canada Rare Earth Corporation

Global rare earth metal market is expected to rise to an estimated value of USD 17.49 billion by 2026, registering a substantial CAGR in the forecast period of 2019-2026. This rise in market value can be attributed to the high industrial growth being experienced from various end-use industries.

The scope of this rare earth metal market report extends from market scenarios to comparative pricing between major players, cost and profit of the specified market regions. Research and analysis is carried out in this rare earth metal report with one step or the combination of several steps depending upon the client need and the business requirements. Different markets, marketing strategies, trends, future products and emerging opportunities are taken into account while studying market and preparing this report. This rare earth metal report has estimations of Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) in % value for the forecasted period that will help user or client to take decision based on futuristic chart.

Few of the major competitors currently working in the global rare earth metal market are Minmetals Rare Earth Co., Ltd.; Alkane Resources Ltd; ARAFURA RESOURCES; Lynas Corporation Ltd; Avalon Rare Metals; Canada Rare Earth Corporation; IREL(INDIA) LIMITED; Greenland Minerals Ltd.; Iluka Resources Limited; Northern Minerals Limited; Rising Nonferrous Metals Co., Ltd; NEO; Rare Element Resources Ltd.; Krakatoa Resources Limited; JIANG XI SOUTH RARE EARTH HI-TECH CO,.LTD and China Rare Earth Holdings Limited among others.

Market Drivers:

High levels of demand associated with the compounds due to their large range of applications; this factor is expected to fuel the growth of the market

Growth in the levels of demand due to a renewed focus on clean energy and the usage of these metals in various applications associated with the development of clean energy; this factor is expected to propel the market growth

Growing emergence of technologies in various industries resulting in increasing areas of applications for these metals is expected to boost the growth of the market

Market Restraints:

Strict imposition from the authorities of China regarding the exports of rare earth elements amid rising levels of demand from their region is expected to result in vulnerable nature of prices globally due to the majority of China for these elements; this factor is expected to restrain the growth of the market

Concerns regarding the illegal mining and exploration of these elements in the Asia-Pacific region also hinders the market growth

Large area of applications of these metals amid lack of supply is creating a significant discrepancy in supply and demand hampers the growth of this market

Segmentation: Global Rare Earth Metal Market

By Material Type

Lanthanum Oxide

Lutetium

Cerium

Praseodymium

Neodymium

Samarium

Erbium

Europium

Gadolinium

Terbium

Promethium

Scandium

Holmium

Dysprosium

Thulium

Ytterbium

Yttrium

Others

By Applications

Permanent Magnets

Catalysts

Glass Polishing

Phosphors

Ceramics

Colorants

Metallurgy

Optical Instruments

Glass Additives

Others

By Sales Channel

Direct Sales

Distributor

By Geography

North America U.S. Canada Mexico

Europe Germany France Italy U.K. Belgium Spain Russia Turkey Netherlands Switzerland Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific Japan China India South Korea Australia Singapore Malaysia Thailand Indonesia Philippines Rest of Asia-Pacific

South America Brazil Argentina Rest of South America

Middle East and Africa UAE Saudi Arabia Egypt South Africa Israel Rest of Middle East and Africa



Key Developments in the Market:

In August 2019, Government of Malaysia announced that they had extended the operating licenses for processing plant owned and operated by Lynas Corporation Ltd for a duration of six months with a few modifications and conditions, pertaining to finding a suitable location for disposing the radioactive wastes. The licensing also requires the company to present the authorities with a plan for establishing a cracking and leaching facility outside their geographical regions

In June 2019, Krakatoa Resources Limited announced that they had acquired the rights for rare earth project in Western Australia. The project known as Mt. Clere Rare Earth Project is located in Perth and consists of multiple targets, including rare earth elements. The project is spread across an area of 403km2, was acquired with the help of a direct licensing application

