Global Recommendation Engine Market 2020: Demand Growth, Current Trends, Business Opportunities, Size, Share and Industry End User till 2025

The Global Recommendation Engine Market Report gives all the essential information about the market and the aspects related to it in detail. Moreover, the report provides historical information with future forecast over the forecast period. Some of the important aspects analyzed in the report includes market share, production, key regions, revenue rate as well as key players. This Recommendation Engine market report also provides the readers with detailed figures at which the Recommendation Engine market was valued in the historical year and its expected growth in upcoming years. Besides, analysis also forecasts the CAGR at which the Recommendation Engine industry is expected to mount and major factors driving market’s growth. So basically the Global Recommendation Engine market report is deep study of the present market dynamics. The report on Recommendation Engine, gives an in-depth analysis of Recommendation Engine market based on aspects that are very important for the market study. Factors like production, market share, revenue rate, regions and key players define a market study start to end. This report gives an overview of market valued in the year 2019 and its growth in the coming years till 2025.
A recommendation engine, also known as a recommender system, is software that analyzes available data to make suggestions for something that a website user might be interested in, such as a book, a video or a job, among other possibilities.
North America is expected to be the largest revenue-generating region, as there is a high focus on innovations in the US and Canada. These countries have the most competitive and rapidly changing market across the globe. APAC is expected to be the fastest-growing region in the market. Moreover, APAC is expected to be the highly potential market due to rise in the eCommerce market and enormous growth of data across all end-users.
In 2018, the global Recommendation Engine market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.
This report focuses on the global Recommendation Engine status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Recommendation Engine development in United States, Europe and China.
The key players covered in this study
IBM
AWS
Microsoft
Salesforce
Sentient Technologies
HPE
Oracle
Intel
SAP
Market segment by Type, the product can be split into
Collaborative filtering
Content-based filtering
Hybrid recommendation
Market segment by Application, split into
Manufacturing
Healthcare
BFSI
Media and entertainment
Transportation
Others
Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers
United States
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Central & South America
The study objectives of this report are:
To analyze global Recommendation Engine status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.
To present the Recommendation Engine development in United States, Europe and China.
To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.
To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.
In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Recommendation Engine are as follows:
History Year: 2014-2018
Base Year: 2018
Estimated Year: 2019
Forecast Year 2019 to 2025
For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2018 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.
Table of Contents
Chapter One: Report Overview
1.1 Study Scope
1.2 Key Market Segments
1.3 Players Covered
1.4 Market Analysis by Type
1.4.1 Global Recommendation Engine Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2014-2025)
1.4.2 Collaborative Filtering
1.4.3 Content-based Filtering
1.4.4 Hybrid Recommendation
1.5 Market by Application
1.5.1 Global Recommendation Engine Market Share by Application (2014-2025)
1.5.2 Manufacturing
1.5.3 Healthcare
1.5.4 BFSI
1.5.5 Media and entertainment
1.5.6 Transportation
1.5.7 Others
1.6 Study Objectives
1.7 Years Considered
Chapter Two: Global Growth Trends
2.1 Recommendation Engine Market Size
2.2 Recommendation Engine Growth Trends by Regions
2.2.1 Recommendation Engine Market Size by Regions (2014-2025)
2.2.2 Recommendation Engine Market Share by Regions (2014-2019)
2.3 Industry Trends
2.3.1 Market Top Trends
2.3.2 Market Drivers
2.3.3 Market Opportunities
Chapter Three: Market Share by Key Players
3.1 Recommendation Engine Market Size by Manufacturers
3.1.1 Global Recommendation Engine Revenue by Manufacturers (2014-2019)
3.1.2 Global Recommendation Engine Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2014-2019)
3.1.3 Global Recommendation Engine Market Concentration Ratio (CRChapter Five: and HHI)
3.2 Recommendation Engine Key Players Head office and Area Served
3.3 Key Players Recommendation Engine Product/Solution/Service
3.4 Date of Enter into Recommendation Engine Market
3.5 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans
Chapter Four: Breakdown Data by Type and Application
4.1 Global Recommendation Engine Market Size by Type (2014-2019)
4.2 Global Recommendation Engine Market Size by Application (2014-2019)
Chapter Five: United States
5.1 United States Recommendation Engine Market Size (2014-2019)
5.2 Recommendation Engine Key Players in United States
5.3 United States Recommendation Engine Market Size by Type
5.4 United States Recommendation Engine Market Size by Application
Chapter Six: Europe
6.1 Europe Recommendation Engine Market Size (2014-2019)
6.2 Recommendation Engine Key Players in Europe
6.3 Europe Recommendation Engine Market Size by Type
6.4 Europe Recommendation Engine Market Size by Application
Chapter Seven: China
7.1 China Recommendation Engine Market Size (2014-2019)
7.2 Recommendation Engine Key Players in China
7.3 China Recommendation Engine Market Size by Type
7.4 China Recommendation Engine Market Size by Application
Chapter Eight: Japan
8.1 Japan Recommendation Engine Market Size (2014-2019)
8.2 Recommendation Engine Key Players in Japan
8.3 Japan Recommendation Engine Market Size by Type
8.4 Japan Recommendation Engine Market Size by Application
Chapter Nine: Southeast Asia
9.1 Southeast Asia Recommendation Engine Market Size (2014-2019)
9.2 Recommendation Engine Key Players in Southeast Asia
9.3 Southeast Asia Recommendation Engine Market Size by Type
9.4 Southeast Asia Recommendation Engine Market Size by Application
Chapter Ten: India
10.1 India Recommendation Engine Market Size (2014-2019)
10.2 Recommendation Engine Key Players in India
10.3 India Recommendation Engine Market Size by Type
10.4 India Recommendation Engine Market Size by Application
Chapter Eleven: Central & South America
11.1 Central & South America Recommendation Engine Market Size (2014-2019)
11.2 Recommendation Engine Key Players in Central & South America
11.3 Central & South America Recommendation Engine Market Size by Type
11.4 Central & South America Recommendation Engine Market Size by Application
Chapter Twelve: International Players Profiles
12.1 IBM
12.1.1 IBM Company Details
12.1.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.1.3 Recommendation Engine Introduction
12.1.4 IBM Revenue in Recommendation Engine Business (2014-2019)
12.1.5 IBM Recent Development
12.2 Google
12.2.1 Google Company Details
12.2.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.2.3 Recommendation Engine Introduction
12.2.4 Google Revenue in Recommendation Engine Business (2014-2019)
12.2.5 Google Recent Development
12.3 AWS
12.3.1 AWS Company Details
12.3.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.3.3 Recommendation Engine Introduction
12.3.4 AWS Revenue in Recommendation Engine Business (2014-2019)
12.3.5 AWS Recent Development
12.4 Microsoft
12.4.1 Microsoft Company Details
12.4.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.4.3 Recommendation Engine Introduction
12.4.4 Microsoft Revenue in Recommendation Engine Business (2014-2019)
12.4.5 Microsoft Recent Development
12.5 Salesforce
12.5.1 Salesforce Company Details
12.5.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.5.3 Recommendation Engine Introduction
12.5.4 Salesforce Revenue in Recommendation Engine Business (2014-2019)
12.5.5 Salesforce Recent Development
12.6 Sentient Technologies
12.6.1 Sentient Technologies Company Details
12.6.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.6.3 Recommendation Engine Introduction
12.6.4 Sentient Technologies Revenue in Recommendation Engine Business (2014-2019)
12.6.5 Sentient Technologies Recent Development
12.7 HPE
12.7.1 HPE Company Details
12.7.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.7.3 Recommendation Engine Introduction
12.7.4 HPE Revenue in Recommendation Engine Business (2014-2019)
12.7.5 HPE Recent Development
12.8 Oracle
12.8.1 Oracle Company Details
12.8.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.8.3 Recommendation Engine Introduction
12.8.4 Oracle Revenue in Recommendation Engine Business (2014-2019)
12.8.5 Oracle Recent Development
12.9 Intel
12.9.1 Intel Company Details
12.9.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.9.3 Recommendation Engine Introduction
12.9.4 Intel Revenue in Recommendation Engine Business (2014-2019)
12.9.5 Intel Recent Development
12.10 SAP
12.10.1 SAP Company Details
12.10.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.10.3 Recommendation Engine Introduction
12.10.4 SAP Revenue in Recommendation Engine Business (2014-2019)
12.10.5 SAP Recent Development
12.11 Fuzzy.AI
12.12 Infinite Analytics
Chapter Thirteen: Market Forecast 2019-2025
13.1 Market Size Forecast by Regions
13.2 United States
13.3 Europe
13.4 China
13.5 Japan
13.6 Southeast Asia
13.7 India
13.8 Central & South America
13.9 Market Size Forecast by Product (2019-2025)
13.10 Market Size Forecast by Application (2019-2025)
Chapter Fourteen: Analyst’s Viewpoints/Conclusions
Chapter Fifteen: Appendix
15.1 Research Methodology
15.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach
15.1.1.1 Research Programs/Design
15.1.1.2 Market Size Estimation
12.1.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation
15.1.2 Data Source
15.1.2.1 Secondary Sources
15.1.2.2 Primary Sources
15.2 Disclaimer
15.3 Author Details
