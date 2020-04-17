Global Recommendation Engine Market 2020: Demand Growth, Current Trends, Business Opportunities, Size, Share and Industry End User till 2025

The Global Recommendation Engine Market Report gives all the essential information about the market and the aspects related to it in detail. Moreover, the report provides historical information with future forecast over the forecast period. Some of the important aspects analyzed in the report includes market share, production, key regions, revenue rate as well as key players. This Recommendation Engine market report also provides the readers with detailed figures at which the Recommendation Engine market was valued in the historical year and its expected growth in upcoming years. Besides, analysis also forecasts the CAGR at which the Recommendation Engine industry is expected to mount and major factors driving market’s growth. So basically the Global Recommendation Engine market report is deep study of the present market dynamics. The report on Recommendation Engine, gives an in-depth analysis of Recommendation Engine market based on aspects that are very important for the market study. Factors like production, market share, revenue rate, regions and key players define a market study start to end. This report gives an overview of market valued in the year 2019 and its growth in the coming years till 2025.

A recommendation engine, also known as a recommender system, is software that analyzes available data to make suggestions for something that a website user might be interested in, such as a book, a video or a job, among other possibilities.

North America is expected to be the largest revenue-generating region, as there is a high focus on innovations in the US and Canada. These countries have the most competitive and rapidly changing market across the globe. APAC is expected to be the fastest-growing region in the market. Moreover, APAC is expected to be the highly potential market due to rise in the eCommerce market and enormous growth of data across all end-users.

In 2018, the global Recommendation Engine market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on the global Recommendation Engine status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Recommendation Engine development in United States, Europe and China.

The key players covered in this study

IBM

Google

AWS

Microsoft

Salesforce

Sentient Technologies

HPE

Oracle

Intel

SAP

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Collaborative filtering

Content-based filtering

Hybrid recommendation

Market segment by Application, split into

Manufacturing

Healthcare

BFSI

Media and entertainment

Transportation

Others

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

The study objectives of this report are:

To analyze global Recommendation Engine status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.

To present the Recommendation Engine development in United States, Europe and China.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.

To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Recommendation Engine are as follows:

History Year: 2014-2018

Base Year: 2018

Estimated Year: 2019

Forecast Year 2019 to 2025

For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2018 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.

Table of Contents

Chapter One: Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Players Covered

1.4 Market Analysis by Type

1.4.1 Global Recommendation Engine Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2014-2025)

1.4.2 Collaborative Filtering

1.4.3 Content-based Filtering

1.4.4 Hybrid Recommendation

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global Recommendation Engine Market Share by Application (2014-2025)

1.5.2 Manufacturing

1.5.3 Healthcare

1.5.4 BFSI

1.5.5 Media and entertainment

1.5.6 Transportation

1.5.7 Others

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

Chapter Two: Global Growth Trends

2.1 Recommendation Engine Market Size

2.2 Recommendation Engine Growth Trends by Regions

2.2.1 Recommendation Engine Market Size by Regions (2014-2025)

2.2.2 Recommendation Engine Market Share by Regions (2014-2019)

2.3 Industry Trends

2.3.1 Market Top Trends

2.3.2 Market Drivers

2.3.3 Market Opportunities

Chapter Three: Market Share by Key Players

3.1 Recommendation Engine Market Size by Manufacturers

3.1.1 Global Recommendation Engine Revenue by Manufacturers (2014-2019)

3.1.2 Global Recommendation Engine Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2014-2019)

3.1.3 Global Recommendation Engine Market Concentration Ratio (CRChapter Five: and HHI)

3.2 Recommendation Engine Key Players Head office and Area Served

3.3 Key Players Recommendation Engine Product/Solution/Service

3.4 Date of Enter into Recommendation Engine Market

3.5 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

Chapter Four: Breakdown Data by Type and Application

4.1 Global Recommendation Engine Market Size by Type (2014-2019)

4.2 Global Recommendation Engine Market Size by Application (2014-2019)

Chapter Five: United States

5.1 United States Recommendation Engine Market Size (2014-2019)

5.2 Recommendation Engine Key Players in United States

5.3 United States Recommendation Engine Market Size by Type

5.4 United States Recommendation Engine Market Size by Application

Chapter Six: Europe

6.1 Europe Recommendation Engine Market Size (2014-2019)

6.2 Recommendation Engine Key Players in Europe

6.3 Europe Recommendation Engine Market Size by Type

6.4 Europe Recommendation Engine Market Size by Application

Chapter Seven: China

7.1 China Recommendation Engine Market Size (2014-2019)

7.2 Recommendation Engine Key Players in China

7.3 China Recommendation Engine Market Size by Type

7.4 China Recommendation Engine Market Size by Application

Chapter Eight: Japan

8.1 Japan Recommendation Engine Market Size (2014-2019)

8.2 Recommendation Engine Key Players in Japan

8.3 Japan Recommendation Engine Market Size by Type

8.4 Japan Recommendation Engine Market Size by Application

Chapter Nine: Southeast Asia

9.1 Southeast Asia Recommendation Engine Market Size (2014-2019)

9.2 Recommendation Engine Key Players in Southeast Asia

9.3 Southeast Asia Recommendation Engine Market Size by Type

9.4 Southeast Asia Recommendation Engine Market Size by Application

Chapter Ten: India

10.1 India Recommendation Engine Market Size (2014-2019)

10.2 Recommendation Engine Key Players in India

10.3 India Recommendation Engine Market Size by Type

10.4 India Recommendation Engine Market Size by Application

Chapter Eleven: Central & South America

11.1 Central & South America Recommendation Engine Market Size (2014-2019)

11.2 Recommendation Engine Key Players in Central & South America

11.3 Central & South America Recommendation Engine Market Size by Type

11.4 Central & South America Recommendation Engine Market Size by Application

Chapter Twelve: International Players Profiles

12.1 IBM

12.1.1 IBM Company Details

12.1.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.1.3 Recommendation Engine Introduction

12.1.4 IBM Revenue in Recommendation Engine Business (2014-2019)

12.1.5 IBM Recent Development

12.2 Google

12.2.1 Google Company Details

12.2.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.2.3 Recommendation Engine Introduction

12.2.4 Google Revenue in Recommendation Engine Business (2014-2019)

12.2.5 Google Recent Development

12.3 AWS

12.3.1 AWS Company Details

12.3.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.3.3 Recommendation Engine Introduction

12.3.4 AWS Revenue in Recommendation Engine Business (2014-2019)

12.3.5 AWS Recent Development

12.4 Microsoft

12.4.1 Microsoft Company Details

12.4.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.4.3 Recommendation Engine Introduction

12.4.4 Microsoft Revenue in Recommendation Engine Business (2014-2019)

12.4.5 Microsoft Recent Development

12.5 Salesforce

12.5.1 Salesforce Company Details

12.5.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.5.3 Recommendation Engine Introduction

12.5.4 Salesforce Revenue in Recommendation Engine Business (2014-2019)

12.5.5 Salesforce Recent Development

12.6 Sentient Technologies

12.6.1 Sentient Technologies Company Details

12.6.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.6.3 Recommendation Engine Introduction

12.6.4 Sentient Technologies Revenue in Recommendation Engine Business (2014-2019)

12.6.5 Sentient Technologies Recent Development

12.7 HPE

12.7.1 HPE Company Details

12.7.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.7.3 Recommendation Engine Introduction

12.7.4 HPE Revenue in Recommendation Engine Business (2014-2019)

12.7.5 HPE Recent Development

12.8 Oracle

12.8.1 Oracle Company Details

12.8.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.8.3 Recommendation Engine Introduction

12.8.4 Oracle Revenue in Recommendation Engine Business (2014-2019)

12.8.5 Oracle Recent Development

12.9 Intel

12.9.1 Intel Company Details

12.9.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.9.3 Recommendation Engine Introduction

12.9.4 Intel Revenue in Recommendation Engine Business (2014-2019)

12.9.5 Intel Recent Development

12.10 SAP

12.10.1 SAP Company Details

12.10.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.10.3 Recommendation Engine Introduction

12.10.4 SAP Revenue in Recommendation Engine Business (2014-2019)

12.10.5 SAP Recent Development

12.11 Fuzzy.AI

12.12 Infinite Analytics

Chapter Thirteen: Market Forecast 2019-2025

13.1 Market Size Forecast by Regions

13.2 United States

13.3 Europe

13.4 China

13.5 Japan

13.6 Southeast Asia

13.7 India

13.8 Central & South America

13.9 Market Size Forecast by Product (2019-2025)

13.10 Market Size Forecast by Application (2019-2025)

Chapter Fourteen: Analyst’s Viewpoints/Conclusions

Chapter Fifteen: Appendix

15.1 Research Methodology

15.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

15.1.1.1 Research Programs/Design

15.1.1.2 Market Size Estimation

12.1.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

15.1.2 Data Source

15.1.2.1 Secondary Sources

15.1.2.2 Primary Sources

15.2 Disclaimer

15.3 Author Details

