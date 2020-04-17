Global Road Marking Materials Market 2026:Quantitative Analysis By The Sherwin Williams Company, Geveko Marking, AXIMUM, KELLY BROS., SWARCO, Ozark Materials

Global road marking materials market is expected to register a substantial CAGR of 6% in the forecast period of 2019-2026. The high growth of this market is due to the fast pace rise in infrastructure development projects, in developing countries like China, India.

The road marking materials market research report assist businesses with the intelligent decision making and better manage marketing of goods which ultimately leads to growth in the business. This market report estimates the growth rate and the market value based on market dynamics and growth inducing factors. Significant industry trends, estimations of market size and market share are analysed and discussed in this road marking materials report. Competitor analysis is a vital aspect of any market research report which focuses on strong and weak points of the competitors and also analyses their strategies with respect to product and market.

Few of the major competitors currently working in the global road marking materials market are The Sherwin Williams Company, Geveko Marking, AXIMUM, KELLY BROS., SWARCO, Ozark Materials, LLC., Ennis Flint, Roadmarking Association of Australia, Evonik Industries, Automack Technologies, Crunchbase Inc., SealMaster®, Geveko Markings, 3M, Nippon Paint (India) Company Limited., PPG Industries, Reda National Co. among others.

Market Drivers:

Increasing adoption of road safety measure can drive the market growth

Increased spending for safer roads and new infrastructure for roads can boost the market growth

Low cost of paints can also increase the market growth

Technological advancements such as intelligent road marking systems can drive the market growth

Market Restraints:

Conservative approach of road contractors is restraining the market growth.

Life expectancy associated with road marking materials has hindered the growth

Stringent regulatory policies over solvent-based road markings may hampers the market growth

Table of Contents:

Introduction Market Segmentation Market Overview Executive Summary Premium Insights By Component Product Type Delivery Industry Type Geography Overview

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

South America

Middle East & Africa Company Landscape Company Profiles Related Reports

Segmentation: Global Road Marking Materials Market

By Type

Performance-Based Markings

Paint-Based Markings

Solvent Based Marking Paint

Road Marking Paint

Epoxy based

Polyurethane

By Application

Road & Highway Marking

Parking Lot Marking

Factory Marking

Airport Marking

Antiskid Marking

Others

By Geography

North America

South America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

Middle East and Africa

Key Developments in the Market:

In March 2018, Ennis-Flint the world’s largest manufacturer and supplier of road marking materials acquired VERNISOL SPA. The main aim for this launch is to expand their product portfolio in the European, Middle Eastern and African markets by along with providing best quality product and service to the customers

In February 2017, Hitex which is a global provider of road safety and surfacing solutions launched Puma road of modified MMA (methyl methacrylate) surfacing and marking range. The main aim from this launch to provide a quicker and easier material to apply in roads that has the potential to speed up highway works and reduce traffic congestion.

