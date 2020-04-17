Global Scale-out NAS Market Future Growth Insight and competitive Outlook | IBM, Dell, Hewlett Packard Enterprise Development LP, Nasuni Corporation

Get Sample Report + All Related Graphs & Charts [email protected] https://www.databridgemarketresearch.com/request-a-sample?dbmr=global-scale-nas-market

Major Industry Competitors: Scale-out NAS Market

Few of the major competitors currently working in the global scale-out NAS market are IBM, Dell, Hewlett Packard Enterprise Development LP, Nasuni Corporation, NetApp, Hitachi Vantara Corporation, Panasas, Pure Storage, Inc., Tintri by DDN, Scality, Nexenta Systems, Inc, Quantum Corporation, Cisco, SPACE MONKEY MEDIA PROJECT PVT. LTD., QNAP Systems, Inc, Buffalo Americas, Inc, Synology Inc, Western Digital Corporation, Seagate Technology LLC, NETGEAR, Zyxel Communications Corp, Drobo, Inc., ASUSTOR Inc., Thecus Technology Corp, among others.

The 2020 Annual Scale-out NAS Market offers:

=> 100+ charts exploring and analyzing the Scale-out NAS market from critical angles including retail forecasts, consumer demand, production and more

=> 10+ profiles of top Scale-out NAS producing states, with highlights of market conditions and retail trends

=> Regulatory outlook, best practices, and future considerations for manufacturers and industry players seeking to meet consumer demand

=> Benchmark wholesale prices, market position, plus prices for raw materials involved in Scale-out NAS type

Key Segmentation: Scale-out NAS Market

By Component (Software, Service), Storage Technology (File Storage, Block Storage, Object Storage), Deployment Type (On-Premises, Cloud), Organization Size (Large Enterprises, Small & Medium Enterprises), Vertical (BFSI, Consumer Goods & Retail, IT & Telecom, Energy, Healthcare, Government, Manufacturing, Education & Academics), Geography(North America, South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa)

What are the major market growth drivers?

Surging preference across enterprises for scale-up NAS applications is driving the market growth

Growing requirement for high throughput rate is helping the growth of the market

High Cost and downtime of traditional solution, scale-up NAS is flourishing the market growth

Big data analytics is also helping in the growth of the market

Surging need for cost-effective storage solutions drives the market growth

What Porter’s Five Forces of Competitive Analysis Provides?

Supplier power:- An assessment of how easy it is for suppliers to drive up prices. This is driven by the: number of suppliers of each essential input; uniqueness of their product or service; relative size and strength of the supplier; and cost of switching from one supplier to another.

Buyer power:- An assessment of how easy it is for buyers to drive prices down. This is driven by the: number of buyers in the market; importance of each individual buyer to the organisation; and cost to the buyer of switching from one supplier to another. If a business has just a few powerful buyers, they are often able to dictate terms.

Competitive rivalry:- The main driver is the number and capability of competitors in the market. Many competitors, offering undifferentiated products and services, will reduce market attractiveness.

Threat of substitution:- Where close substitute products exist in a market, it increases the likelihood of customers switching to alternatives in response to price increases. This reduces both the power of suppliers and the attractiveness of the market.

Threat of new entry:- Profitable markets attract new entrants, which erodes profitability. Unless incumbents have strong and durable barriers to entry, for example, patents, economies of scale, capital requirements or government policies, then profitability will decline to a competitive rate.

Five forces analysis helps organizations to understand the factors affecting profitability in a specific industry, and can help to inform decisions relating to: whether to enter a specific industry; whether to increase capacity in a specific industry; and developing competitive strategies.

Key Points of this Report:

The depth industry chain include analysis value chain analysis, porter five forces model analysis and cost structure analysis

The report covers North America and country-wise market of Scale-out NAS

It describes present situation, historical background and future forecast

Comprehensive data showing Scale-out NAS capacities, production, consumption, trade statistics, and prices in the recent years are provided

The report indicates a wealth of information on Scale-out NAS manufacturer

Scale-out NAS market forecast for next five years, including market volumes and prices is also provided

Raw Material Supply and Downstream Consumer Information is also included

Any other user’s requirements which is feasible for us

Key Developments in the Market:

In December 2017, Quantum Corporation introduced Xcellis scale-out NAS for data-intensive and high-value workloads. It has the ability of performing thrice the performance of the competitors. This launch will help the company to increase its revenue and offer next level technology to their customers.

In May 2017, Dell EMC launched Isilon scale-out NAS. Isilon is intended for demanding file applications over a broad variety of firms such as life sciences, finance, and media and entertainment. This launch expanded the offering and enhanced the technology.

Some extract from Table of Contents

Overview of Global Scale-out NAS Market

Scale-out NAS Size (Sales Volume) Comparison by Type

Scale-out NAS Size (Consumption) and Market Share Comparison by Application

Scale-out NAS Size (Value) Comparison by Region

Scale-out NAS Sales, Revenue and Growth Rate

Scale-out NAS Competitive Situation and Trends

Strategic proposal for estimating availability of core business segments

Players/Suppliers, Sales Area

Analyze competitors, including all important parameters of Scale-out NAS

Global Scale-out NAS Manufacturing Cost Analysis

The most recent innovative headway and supply chain pattern mapping

