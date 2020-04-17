Global Secondary Refrigerants Market 2025:comprehensive Study By Temper Technology AB, SRS Frigadon, hydratech-industries, Environmental Process Systems Inc., Hydratech, B.A.F, Gas Servei

Global Secondary Refrigerants Market is expected to reach USD 798.16 million by 2025, from USD 445.3 million in 2017 growing at a CAGR of 7.1% during the forecast period of 2018 to 2025. The upcoming market report contains data for historic year 2016. The base year of calculation is 2017 and the forecast period is 2018 to 2025.

This secondary refrigerants report provides with CAGR value fluctuation during the forecast period of 2018-2025 for the market. Secondary refrigerants market report contains myriad of factors that have an influence on the market and include industry insight and critical success factors (CSFs), market segmentation and value chain analysis, industry dynamics, drivers, restraints, key opportunities, technology and application outlook, country-level and regional analysis, competitive landscape, company market share analysis and key company profiles. With the particular base year and the historic year, certain estimations and calculations are performed in this secondary refrigerants report.

Key Market Competitors: Global Secondary Refrigerants Market

The key players operating in the global secondary refrigerants market are –

The Linde Group

The Dow Chemical Company

Eastman Chemical Company

Arteco

Dynalene, Inc.

The other players in the market are Temper Technology AB, SRS Frigadon, hydratech-industries, Environmental Process Systems Inc., Hydratech, B.A.F, Gas Servei, Hillphoenix, Climalife Groupe Dehon, Trane, Nisso Shoji Co. Ltd., A-Gas, Tazzetti S.p.A, National Refrigerants Ltd., Clariant, Mitsubishi Chemical Holdings corporation, Hitachi Chemical Co., NEI Corporation, NICHIA CORPORATION, CHEMTEX SPECIALITY LTD, Nichia Corporation, Srs Frigadon and many more.

Market Drivers:

Low impact on the environment.

Increase in demand for reduction in primary refrigerants charge

Market Restraint:

Investment cost is high

Use of secondary refrigerants in an indirect refrigeration system is expensive.

Segmentation: Global Secondary Refrigerants Market

By Type

Salt Brines Calcium Chloride Potassium Formate Potassium Acetate

Glycols Propylene Glycol Ethylene Glycol



Carbon Dioxide

Others

By Application

Industrial Refrigeration

Heat Pumps

Commercial Refrigeration

Air Conditioning

Others

By Geography

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

South America

Middle East & Africa

