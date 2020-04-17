Global Specialty Generic Drugs Market 2019, Trend, CAGR Status, Key Players, Industry Analysis and Forecast by 2026

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

Latin America

Rest of the World

The Specialty Generic Drugs market is analyzed considering forecast period of 2019-2026.The global Specialty Generic Drugs Market is anticipated to reach USD 190.9 billion by 2026 according to a new study published by Polaris Market Research.

Some of the major key players operating in global specialty generic drugs market are Mylan N.V., Teva Pharmaceuticals USA, Inc., Sandoz International GmbH, Mallinckrodt, Akorn Inc., Valeant Pharmaceuticals International Inc., Endo Pharmaceuticals Inc. Pfizer Inc., Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd., and Apotex Corp. among others

The global Specialty Generic Drugs market research report also encompasses an effective presentation of facts and figures related to study through bar graphs, pie charts, and infographics, covering a 360-degree outlook of the market.

The research methodology adopted to analyze the market growth and related dynamics cover the collection of raw data from credible data sources in both quantitative and qualitative forms. The data collected is from paid sources and government organizations to evaluate the market size on the basis of various segments. Market engineering consists of both ‘bottom-up’ and ‘top-down’ approaches along with data triangulation models to derive the market forecast data over the forecast period.

Major segments covered in the Specialty Generic Drugs Market report include:

On the basis of application, the global specialty generic drugs market is segmented into Oncology, Infectious diseases, Multiple Sclerosis, Hepatitis C, and Others. Based on the application the oncology segment dominated the global market in 2018. Increased prevalence of cancer, such as melanoma, lung cancer, breast cancer, leukemia, prostate cancer, and colon cancer has directed to rise in demand for generic specialty drugs globally. According to International Agency for Research on Cancer (IARC), 2012, globally approximately 14 million cancer cases were diagnosed, and this number is projected to rise during the upcoming period. Thus, with the increasing prevalence, there is the huge demand for low-cost generics drugs that are less expensive and highly effective in comparison to branded drugs.

On the basis of route of administration, the global market is categorized into Oral, Parenteral, Topical, injectable, and Others. In 2018, the injectable segment estimated for the largest market share majorly owing to benefits, such as long duration of action, immediate dose distribution, and quick absorption. On the basis of the distribution channel, the global specialty generic drugs market is segmented into Retail Pharmacies, Hospital Pharmacies, and Online Pharmacies. In 2018, hospital pharmacy is estimated to share the major market globally as these specialty drugs are highly compound, expensive, and required to be handled very carefully. Thus, these drugs are generally distributed by manufacturers through hospital pharmacies.

Furthermore, years considered for the study are as follows:

Historical year – 2016, 2017

Base year – 2018

Forecast period – 2019 to 2026

