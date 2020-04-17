Healthcare CMO Market 2020: Business Opportunities, Current Trends and Forecast By Royal DSM, Catalent, Inc, Boehringer Ingelheim International GmbH, and Others

Healthcare CMO Market report offers meticulous investigation of current scenario of the global market, which considers numerous market dynamics. This market report identifies and analyses the emerging trends along with key drivers, challenges and opportunities in the Biotechnology industry. Healthcare CMO market report comprises of historic data, present market trends, market environment, technological innovation, upcoming technologies and the technical progress in the related industry. The data and information about Healthcare CMO industry are taken from reliable sources such as websites, annual reports of the companies, and journals, and then validated by the market experts. The Healthcare CMO report covers major manufacturers, suppliers, distributors, traders, customers, investors and major types, major applications.

Market Analysis

The global healthcare CMO market accounted to US$ 80,479.4 in 2018 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 12.2% during the forecast period 2019 – 2027, to account to US$ 223,355.6 Mn by 2027.

Key Competitors In Healthcare CMO Market are Royal DSM, Catalent, Inc, Boehringer Ingelheim International GmbH, Recipharm AB (publ) Fareva, Lonza, Piramal Enterprises Ltd, Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Ltd., Almac Group, FAMAR Health Care Services.And Others

Strategic Insights

Mergers and agreements were observed as the most adopted strategy in global healthcare CMO industry. Few of the recent market consolidations are listed below:

2018: In October, 2018, Recipharm acquired Sanofi’s inhalation contract manufacturing business including a manufacturing facility located in Holmes Chapel, UK to expand its full service offering to include specialist, in-demand capabilities.

2017: In February, 2017, Catalent Pharma Solutions acquired Accucaps Industries Limited to expand Softgel development and manufacturing capabilities and capacity in Canada.

2015: In May 2015, Lonza and Nikon signed a collaboration in the field of cell and gene therapy manufacturing in Japan.

Market segmentations:

By Service (Pharmaceutical Contract Manufacturing Services and Medical Device Contract Manufacturing Services),

By Geography North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South & Central America. And 13 countries globally along with current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

