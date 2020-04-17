Heating Pad Market-Industry Trends, Opportunities and Forecasts to Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast 2024

According to this study, over the next five years the Heating Pad market will register a 4.6% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach US$ 120 million by 2024, from US$ 92 million in 2019. In particular, this report presents the global market share (sales and revenue) of key companies in Heating Pad business, shared in Chapter 3.

A heating pad is a pad used for warming of parts of the body?necks ,backs, etc.? in order to manage pain. Applying heat can reduce pain, relax tight muscles, and control muscle spasms. There are several types of heating pads, including microwavable, chemical and electric, within these categories are moist and dry heat options.

The heating pad industry concentration is high because there are relatively small producers gets the technology to produce them, high-end products mainly from U.S. and Western European.

The key consumption markets locate at developed countries. The North America takes the market share of 50.2%, followed by Europe with 29.5% in 2016.

China is a key production market, but it is not a key consumption market. Many U.S. and EU brands like cooperate with Chinese OEM/ODM producers. That makes China a key producer. But on the consumption market, most of Chinese do not even know this product, the China domestic market still need the market guide and market education, Chinese also prefer the massage equipment to this product for relief, the also like use herbal paste to therapy, so this market is growing slowly in China.

Currently, the main type of heating pad is electric type, and the microwave tech is not so mature on People Use electrical appliances, and there is a say that all microwave products has patent according to our interview. The Chemical type is very few.

The world heating pad sales market will still have a fast growth. The sales will reach 6.6 million units in 2022. The main sales regions will still be in U.S.A. and Europe.

This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares, and growth opportunities of Heating Pad market by product type, application, key manufacturers and key regions and countries.

Request a sample of this report @ https://www.orbisresearch.com/contacts/request-sample/2692640

The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market. The key manufacturers covered in this report: Breakdown data in in Chapter 3.

Sunbeam

Carex

Walgreens

PureRelief

Thermalon

Milliard

Nature Creation

Drive Medical

Kaz

Beady Heat Therapy

BodyMed

Chattanooga Medical Supply

Sunny Bay

Thrive

Beurer

Conair

Dongguan Yu Xin Electronic

Dongguan Yongqi

In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key manufacturers and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.

This study considers the Heating Pad value and volume generated from the sales of the following segments:

Segmentation by product type: breakdown data from 2014 to 2019, in Section 2.3; and forecast to 2024 in section 11.7.

Microwavable Heating Pads

Electric Heating Pads

Chemical Heating Pads

Segmentation by application: breakdown data from 2014 to 2019, in Section 2.4; and forecast to 2024 in section 11.8.

Home Use

Medical Use

Commercial Use

Other Use

Browse the complete report @ https://www.orbisresearch.com/reports/index/global-heating-pad-market-growth-2019-2024

This report also splits the market by region: Breakdown data in Chapter 4, 5, 6, 7 and 8.

Americas

United States

Canada

Mexico

Brazil

APAC

China

Japan

Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Australia

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Russia

Spain

Middle East & Africa

Egypt

South Africa

Israel

Turkey

GCC Countries

Research objectives

To study and analyze the global Heating Pad consumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, product type and application, history data from 2014 to 2018, and forecast to 2024.

To understand the structure of Heating Pad market by identifying its various subsegments.

Focuses on the key global Heating Pad manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the Heating Pad with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

To project the consumption of Heating Pad submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

Table of Contents

2019-2024 Global Heating Pad Consumption Market Report

1 Scope of the Report

1.1 Market Introduction

1.2 Research Objectives

1.3 Years Considered

1.4 Market Research Methodology

1.5 Economic Indicators

1.6 Currency Considered

2 Executive Summary

2.1 World Market Overview

2.1.1 Global Heating Pad Consumption 2014-2024

2.1.2 Heating Pad Consumption CAGR by Region

2.2 Heating Pad Segment by Type

2.2.1 Microwavable Heating Pads

2.2.2 Electric Heating Pads

2.2.3 Chemical Heating Pads

2.3 Heating Pad Consumption by Type

2.3.1 Global Heating Pad Consumption Market Share by Type (2014-2019)

2.3.2 Global Heating Pad Revenue and Market Share by Type (2014-2019)

2.3.3 Global Heating Pad Sale Price by Type (2014-2019)

2.4 Heating Pad Segment by Application

2.4.1 Home Use

2.4.2 Medical Use

2.4.3 Commercial Use

2.4.4 Other Use

2.5 Heating Pad Consumption by Application

2.5.1 Global Heating Pad Consumption Market Share by Application (2014-2019)

2.5.2 Global Heating Pad Value and Market Share by Application (2014-2019)

2.5.3 Global Heating Pad Sale Price by Application (2014-2019)

3 Global Heating Pad by Players

3.1 Global Heating Pad Sales Market Share by Players

3.1.1 Global Heating Pad Sales by Players (2017-2019)

3.1.2 Global

Continued….

Make an enquiry of this report @ https://www.orbisresearch.com/contacts/enquiry-before-buying/2692640

About Us:

Orbis Research (orbisresearch.com) is a single point aid for all your market research requirements. We have vast database of reports from the leading publishers and authors across the globe. We specialize in delivering customized reports as per the requirements of our clients. We have complete information about our publishers and hence are sure about the accuracy of the industries and verticals of their specialization. This helps our clients to map their needs and we produce the perfect required market research study for our clients.

Contact Us:

Hector Costello

Senior Manager – Client Engagements

4144N Central Expressway,

Suite 600, Dallas,

Texas – 75204, U.S.A.

Phone No.: +1 (214) 884-6817; +91 895 659 5155