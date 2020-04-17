How Coronavirus Pandemic Will Impact Oil & Gas Pumps Market ,2019-2025 by Segmentation Based on Product, Application and Region

The presented market report on the global Oil & Gas Pumps market published by Fact.MR is a comprehensive analysis of the leading parameters that are likely to determine the growth of the Oil & Gas Pumps market in the forthcoming decade. Further, the study dives in deep to investigate the micro and macro-economic factors that are projected to influence the global scenario of the Oil & Gas Pumps market during the forecast period (2019-2029).

The market study reveals that the Oil & Gas Pumps market is expected to grow at a CAGR of ~XX% and reach a value of ~USXX by the end of 2029. The report examines the current trends, growth opportunities, restraints, and market drivers that are projected to influence the overall dynamics of the Oil & Gas Pumps market in the assessment period. The market study predicts the course of the global Oil & Gas Pumps market post the COVID-19 pandemic and offers resourceful insights to market players pertaining to their business continuity strategies and more.

Oil & Gas Pumps Market Segmentation

The report bifurcates the Oil & Gas Pumps market into multiple segments to provide a clear picture of the Oil & Gas Pumps market at a granular level. The key segments covered in the report include region, product type, application, and more.

Competitive Landscape

The report on the oil & gas pumps market offers detailed profiles of all the key companies operating in the oil & gas pumps market. The study also includes a dashboard view of the players in the oil & gas pumps market. The report also provides information on the key strategies by the leading players, along with the SWOT analysis of each player in the oil & gas pumps market. Global expansion is one of the main focus areas of the companies in the oil & gas pumps market, this has led to the rise in partnerships and mergers and acquisitions activities.

Grundfos plans to build its third pump production unit by 2020 in India. It is also planning to invest around 25 crores towards preliminary study for new plant and other facilities. Meanwhile, Grundfos has also opened a new facility in Florida, US, to serve the water and wastewater industry.

Gardner Denver Holdings Inc. has acquired Ontario-based DV Systems Inc. The newly acquired company will be the part of Gardner’s industrial segment.

Definition

Oil & gas pumps are used in process of extracting oil and gas resources, in processing or in delivering as per the requirement. The centrifugal pump is the most common type of pump used in the oil & gas industry. Other types of oil & gas pumps including positive displacement pumps, petrochemical pumps, oil transfer pumps, etc., are also finding large application in the oil and gas industry.

About the Report

The report on the oil & gas pumps market provides key insights into the latest developments and opportunities in the oil & gas pumps market globally. The important factors resulting in the oil & gas pumps market growth, along with restraints in the market are also highlighted in the report. The report includes details on key trends, market drivers and growth opportunities for manufacturers in the oil & gas pumps market.

Market Structure

The oil & gas pumps market is segmented on the basis of capacity, product type, deployment, and pump characteristics. All the key segments in the report are further divided into sub-segments to provide better understanding of oil & gas pumps market.

Based on the capacity, the oil & gas pumps market is segmented into Small (upto 500 gpm), Medium (500-1000 gpm), and High (more than 1000 gpm). On the basis of product type, the market is segmented into reciprocating pumps, centrifugal pumps, and Rotary Pumps. By deployment, the oil & gas pumps market segment includes onshore and offshore. Based on the pump characteristics, the segment includes Engineered Pumps, Standard Pumps, and Special Purpose Pumps.

Additional Questions Answered

The report on the oil & gas pumps market also provides answers to some important questions.

Which product will account for the largest revenue share in oil & gas pumps market?

What are the factors influencing growth in the oil & gas pumps market?

Which is the most dominating region in the oil & gas market with ample opportunities?

What will be the revenues generated by the oil & gas market by the end of 2028?

Research Methodology

A unique research methodology has been followed to provide key and actionable insights and forecast on the oil & gas pumps market. The primary, as well as secondary research was conducted including interviews with the oil & gas pumps market experts. The latest information and data on the oil & gas pumps market is obtained with the help of through research approach.

The information collected through interviews with the experts have been used to validate the data that was produced from secondary research on the oil & gas pumps market.

The growth projection of each of these segments and sub-segments is accurately tracked in the report along with east-to-understand graphs and tables. Further, the market share, size, value, and Y-o-Y growth of the Oil & Gas Pumps market segments are included in the report.

Essential Takeaways from the Oil & Gas Pumps Market Report

Comparison of prominent players operating in the Oil & Gas Pumps market

Recent developments and key strategies adopted by market players to combat the COVID-19 pandemic

Study of the micro and macro-economic growth indicators

Impact of COVID-19 pandemic on the value chain of the Oil & Gas Pumps market

Growth opportunities for emerging market players in various regional markets

Current trends influencing the scenario of the Oil & Gas Pumps market

Important queries related to the Oil & Gas Pumps market addressed in the report:

Who are the most prominent players in the Oil & Gas Pumps market? What are the factors that are likely to hinder the growth of the Oil & Gas Pumps market during the forecast period? Why is the concentration of tier-1 companies high in region 1? How is the soaring prices of raw materials impacting the demand for Oil & Gas Pumps ? Why are market players eyeing opportunities in region 2 and region 3?

