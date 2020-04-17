How COVID-19 Impacting On Polyethylene Wax Market? BASF SE, SCG Chemicals Co., Ltd., Honeywell International, Inc, Clariant, Mitsui Chemicals, Inc., Innospec, The Lubrizol Corporation

Global polyethylene wax market is expected to register a steady CAGR of 4.8% in the forecast period of 2019-2026.

Few of the leading organizations’ names are listed here- BASF SE, SCG Chemicals Co., Ltd., Honeywell International, Inc, Clariant, Mitsui Chemicals, Inc., Innospec, The Lubrizol Corporation, Baker Hughes, a GE company LLC, Westlake Chemical Corporation, ceronas GmbH & Co. KG, COSCHEMCO.,LTD, DEUREX AG, euroceras Sp. z o.o., Formosa Plastics Corporation, U.S.A., Linvest GmbH, Lion Chemtech Co., Ltd., Qingdao Bouni Chemical Co., Ltd, SQI Group, TRECORA RESOURCES, The International Group, Inc. and WIWAX.

On the basis of type, the market is segmented into polymerization type, modified type, thermally cracking type, others.

On the basis of form, the market is segmented into powder, granules, flakes, pastilles, micronized waxes, aqueous wax emulsions.

On the basis of raw material, the market is segmented polypropylene, ethylene, low-density polyethylene.

On the basis of grade, the market is segmented into emulsifiable, non-emulsifiable.

On the basis of production process, the market is segmented into high-pressure polymerization, synthesis by the ziegler-natta method, thermal degradation process of polyethylene, oxidation of synthetic waxes, walter-reppe synthesis, metallocene process, others.

