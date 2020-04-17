Immuno Oncology (I-O) Market Outlook: World Approaching Demand & Growth Prospect 2019-2026

The Immuno Oncology (I-O) market is analyzed considering forecast period of 2019-2026.The Global Immuno-Oncology Market Size was estimated to at USD 8,333.0 billion in 2018. Immuno-oncology, also called as cancer immunotherapy is a biologic treatment, which enhances the body’s natural defenses to stop the growth of cancer.

Some of the key players operating in global immuno-oncology market are Bristol Myers Squibb, Merck, AstraZeneca, Roche Holding AG, Pfizer Inc., and Incyte Corporation among others.

Some major parameters were considered to forecast the current estimates of the Market:

Market driving trends

Predicted opportunities

Challenges and restraints to be faced

Technological developments

Other developments, e.g. Infrastructural

Consumer preferences

Government regulations

Consumer spending dynamics and trends

The global Immuno Oncology (I-O) market research report also encompasses an effective presentation of facts and figures related to study through bar graphs, pie charts, and infographics, covering a 360-degree outlook of the market.

The research methodology adopted to analyze the market growth and related dynamics cover the collection of raw data from credible data sources in both quantitative and qualitative forms. The data collected is from paid sources and government organizations to evaluate the market size on the basis of various segments. Market engineering consists of both ‘bottom-up’ and ‘top-down’ approaches along with data triangulation models to derive the market forecast data over the forecast period.

Major segments covered in the Immuno Oncology (I-O) Market report include:

On the basis of treatment type, the global immuno-oncology market is segmented into Monoclonal Antibodies, Therapeutic Vaccines, Checkpoint Inhibitors, and Cytokines. Checkpoint inhibitors were the largest treatment process segment in 2018 that accounted for 54.7% of the overall revenue.

On the basis of novel targets, the global market is segmented into IDO1i, LAG-3 CPI, oncolytic virus, STING agonist, TLR agonist, HDACi, TIL, VEGFi, MEKi, TIGIT, CPI, GITR agonist, TGF-b trap, and A2AR antagonist/CD73i. VEGFi was the largest novel target segment that was used for immuno-oncology treatment processes in 2018 with a total market share of 11.2%. on the basis of cancer type, the global immuno-oncology Market is segmented into Melanoma, Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer, Renal Cell Carcinoma, Head, face & Neck Cancer, Bladder Cancer, Classical Hodgkin’s Lymphoma, Merkel Cell, and carcinoma. Revenue share of immuno-oncology treatment for classical hodgkin’s lymphoma was the largest in 2018 i.e. 15.31% among the listed tumor types in the report.

On the basis of geography, North America was the largest regional market in 2018. High levels of spending on cancer treatments, also U.S. being one of the major country y with a huge population of cancer affected people on a global scale, the country being the host to the development of this technology, higher frequency of innovations of immuno oncology treatments or processes in the region specially in the U.S. etc., all of these factors have driven significant investment and alongside the demand for IO in the region. These factors have driven the North American market since the inception of this technology and over the forecast period it is expected to increase further.

Furthermore, years considered for the study are as follows:

Historical year – 2016, 2017

Base year – 2018

Forecast period – 2019 to 2026

