Impact of COVID-19 Outbreak on Network Forensics Market Revenue, Growth Opportunity, Application Analysis, Product Study, Regional Share Report 2031

The global Network Forensics market reached ~US$ xx Mn in 2019 and is anticipated grow at a CAGR of xx% over the forecast period 2019-2029.

History Year: 2014 – 2018

Base Year: 2018

Estimated Year: 2019

Forecast Year: 2019 – 2025

The business intelligence study of the Network Forensics market covers the estimation size of the market both in terms of value (Mn/Bn USD) and volume (x units). In a bid to recognize the growth prospects in the Network Forensics market, the market study has been geographically fragmented into important regions that are progressing faster than the overall market. Each segment of the Network Forensics market has been individually analyzed on the basis of pricing, distribution, and demand prospect for the Global region.

Competitive Dynamics

Furthermore, the report includes competition landscape which comprises of competition matrix, market positioning of major players in the network forensics market based on their 2016 revenues, and profiles of major players. Competition matrix benchmarks leading players on the basis of their capabilities and potential to grow. Factors including market position, offerings and R&D focus are attributed to company’s capabilities. Factors including top line growth, market share, segment growth, infrastructure facilities and future outlook are attributed to company’s potential to grow. This section also identifies and includes various recent developments carried out by the leading players of network forensics market.

Company profiling includes company overview, major business strategies adopted, SWOT analysis, and market revenues for year 2014 to 2017. The global players profiled in the global Network Forensics market include Symantec Corporation, RSA Security, FireEye, Inc., NIKSUN Incorporated, NETSCOUT Systems Inc., LogRhythm, Inc., IBM Corporation, VIAVI Solutions Inc., Savvius, Inc. and Cisco Systems, Inc. have also been added in the report.

Market Segmentation:

Network Forensics Market Analysis, by Deployment Type

On premise

Cloud based

Network Forensics Market Analysis, by Component

Hardware

Software

Services

Network Forensics Market Analysis, by End-Use Industry

BFSI

Telecom and IT

Government

Education

Healthcare

Retail

Others

In addition, the report provides cross-sectional analysis of the Network Forensics market with respect to the following geographical segments:

North America The U.S. Canada Rest of North America

Europe The U.K. Germany France Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific Japan China India Rest of Asia Pacific

Middle East and Africa (MEA) GCC Countries South Africa Rest of the Middle East & Africa

South America Brazil Rest of South America



Each market player encompassed in the Network Forensics market study is assessed according to its market share, production footprint, current launches, agreements, ongoing R&D projects, and business tactics. In addition, the Network Forensics market study scrutinizes the strengths, weaknesses, opportunities and threats (SWOT) analysis.

COVID-19 Impact on Network Forensics Market

Adapting to the recent novel COVID-19 pandemic, the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the global Network Forensics market is included in the present report. The influence of the novel coronavirus pandemic on the growth of the Network Forensics market is analyzed and depicted in the report.

