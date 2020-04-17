Impact of COVID-19 Outbreak on Optometry Market 2019 Services, Demand, Size, Growth Trends, Business Opportunities, Industry Analysis, Top Players & Forecast to 2029

The global Optometry market reached ~US$ xx Mn in 2019 and is anticipated grow at a CAGR of xx% over the forecast period 2019-2029. In this Optometry market study, the following years are considered to predict the market footprint:
- History Year: 2014 – 2018
- Base Year: 2018
- Estimated Year: 2019
- Forecast Year: 2019 – 2025
The business intelligence study of the Optometry market covers the estimation size of the market both in terms of value (Mn/Bn USD) and volume (x units). In a bid to recognize the growth prospects in the Optometry market, the market study has been geographically fragmented into important regions that are progressing faster than the overall market. Each segment of the Optometry market has been individually analyzed on the basis of pricing, distribution, and demand prospect for the Global region.
companies profiled in the report include Johnson & Johnson Vision Care, Inc., CooperVision, Novartis AG, Pfizer, Inc., Valeant Pharmaceuticals International, Inc., Allergan and Essilor.
The global optometry market is segmented as follows:
Global Optometry Market Revenue, by Product type
- Therapeutics
- Anti- Inflammatory Drugs
- Steroids
- NSAIDs
- Anti-fungal Drugs
- Anti-infective Drugs
- Anti-allergy Drugs
- Others
- Vision Care Equipment
- Eye Glasses
- Contact Lenses
- Soft Contact Lenses
- Rigid Gas Permeable Lenses
- Extended Wear Contact Lenses
- Others
Global Optometry Market Revenue, by Distribution Channel
- Hospital Pharmacies
- Online & Retail Stores
- Optometry Clinics
- Optical Centres
- Others
Global Optometry Market Revenue, by Geography
- North America
- US
- Canada
- Europe
- Germany
- France
- Italy
- Spain
- UK
- Rest of Europe
- Asia Pacific
- China
- Japan
- India
- Australia & New Zealand
- Rest of Asia Pacific
- Latin America
- Brazil
- Mexico
- Rest of Latin America
- Middle East and Africa
- GCC countries
- South Africa
- Rest of Middle East & Africa
Each market player encompassed in the Optometry market study is assessed according to its market share, production footprint, current launches, agreements, ongoing R&D projects, and business tactics. In addition, the Optometry market study scrutinizes the strengths, weaknesses, opportunities and threats (SWOT) analysis.
COVID-19 Impact on Optometry Market
Adapting to the recent novel COVID-19 pandemic, the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the global Optometry market is included in the present report. The influence of the novel coronavirus pandemic on the growth of the Optometry market is analyzed and depicted in the report.
