Impact of COVID-19 Outbreak on Portable Solar Chargers Market 2019 Growth Trends, Size, Share, Opportunities, Revenue, Regional Outlook, Industry Demand & Forecast to 2028

key players in portable solar charger market like Suntactics, Goal Zero LLC, and Powertraveller International Ltd are working as subsidiaries of top organizations in energy sector. Other market leaders like Jackery Inc. and GigaWatt Inc. have concentrated on establishing partnerships with market leaders in battery and related technologies to integrate and optimize their existing portfolios. Movements of other players for similar partnerships are aimed at providing additional functionalities and revamping existing portfolio.

In 2018, Jackery inc. formed partnership with Honda for Lithium Power License Deal. The deal includes offering of new lightweight portable power station with lithium battery technology

In February 2019, Suntactics started production of sCharger-Lite, which is compact and weighs 5.6oz, and has power output of 5.1V.

In 2019, Zamp Solar launched a new solar panel system called the ‘Obsidian Series’. The series is designed to be thin and durable, 30% lighter and with a 25 year output warranty

