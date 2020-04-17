Impact of COVID-19 Outbreak on Variable Frequency Drive Market: Business Opportunities, Current Trends and Industry Analysis by 2028

The global Variable Frequency Drive market reached ~US$ xx Mn in 2019 and is anticipated grow at a CAGR of xx% over the forecast period 2019-2029. In this Variable Frequency Drive market study, the following years are considered to predict the market footprint:

History Year: 2014 – 2018

Base Year: 2018

Estimated Year: 2019

Forecast Year: 2019 – 2025

The business intelligence study of the Variable Frequency Drive market covers the estimation size of the market both in terms of value (Mn/Bn USD) and volume (x units).

manufacturers are introducing general purpose variable frequency drives with the added advantage of deployment compatibility with existing motors. This, in turn, is fuelling the growth of the variable frequency drive market in North America.

With a decreasing price of variable frequency drives, the relevant application areas are broadening. End users in North America are aware of the numerous advantages offered by variable frequency drives and are inclined towards deployment of such drives for indoor applications as well. For instance, adoption of variable frequency drives to reduce the energy consumption of swimming pool filtration and pumping systems is gaining traction in matured markets. Variable frequency drives, when installed along with a flow-meter, ensure appropriate water volume and eliminate energy wastage due to worst-case design philosophy. All these positive aspects are driving the U.S and Canada variable frequency drive market.

High deployment costs associated with medium voltage variable frequency drives is predicted to hamper the growth of the North America variable frequency drive market

Although prices of variable frequency drives have declined over the last decade, medium voltage variable frequency drives come with a high price tag. For typical applications in the industrial sector, the deployment of medium voltage variable frequency drives is expected to increase during the forecast period. However, high initial costs associated with medium voltage variable frequency drives is hampering the growth of the market.

Each market player encompassed in the Variable Frequency Drive market study is assessed according to its market share, production footprint, current launches, agreements, ongoing R&D projects, and business tactics.

COVID-19 Impact on Variable Frequency Drive Market

Adapting to the recent novel COVID-19 pandemic, the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the global Variable Frequency Drive market is included in the present report. The influence of the novel coronavirus pandemic on the growth of the Variable Frequency Drive market is analyzed and depicted in the report.

What insights readers can gather from the Variable Frequency Drive market report?

A critical study of the Variable Frequency Drive market on the basis of segment 1, segment 2 and segment 3.

Learn the behavior pattern of every Variable Frequency Drive market player – product launches, expansions, collaborations and acquisitions in the market currently.

Examine and study the progress outlook of the global Variable Frequency Drive landscape, which includes, revenue, production & consumption and historical & forecast.

Understand important drivers, restraints, opportunities, and trends (DROT Analysis).

Important trends, such as carbon footprint, R&D developments, prototype technologies, and globalization.

The Variable Frequency Drive market report answers the following queries:

Which players hold the significant Variable Frequency Drive market share and why? What strategies are the Variable Frequency Drive market players forming to gain a competitive edge? Why region is expected to lead the global Variable Frequency Drive market? What factors are negatively affecting the Variable Frequency Drive market growth? What will be the value of the global Variable Frequency Drive market by the end of 2029?

