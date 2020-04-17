Indoor Location Market to Achieve Record Revenue Levels by Foremost Industry Players – Indooratlas, STMicroelectronics, Geomoby, Senion, Cisco Systems, Zebra Technologies, Broadcom, Qualcomm Incorporated, Ericsson, Micello

Indoor Location Industry Study on various factors such as Competition, Regional Growth, Segmentation, and Market Size by Value and Volume. This research also explores Business models, Key Strategies and Growth opportunities in upcoming years of Indoor Location market.

Despite of emerging instances of the large scale indoor location system majority of the enterprises up till now have been testing these systems on a smaller scale, subsequently capturing the successes and later analyzing and designing the business case for large-scale deployments. Year 2019 onwards the indoor location market is anticipated to witness rollout for the large scale deployment of these indoor location services across numerous industry verticals.

The Global Indoor Location Market was valued at US$ 3,493.8 Mn in 2018 and is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 25.3% to account for US$ 24,601.1 Mn by 2027.

Sophistication of the connectivity and sensing technology in devices, advent of open ecosystem enabling the organizations to build more flexible business models and wide availability of the low-cost sensors and tags are some of the factors that would contribute to the growth in coming years. Logistics & transportation, manufacturing, and smart building are some of the prominent sector projected to experience this growth. Thus, the indoor location market is expected to provide substantial lucrative business opportunities for the indoor location market players in the coming years. Currently, the remote monitoring, inventory management, and predictive asset analytics collectively accounted for almost half of the global indoor location market by application in 2018. Moreover, the indoor location market for customer experience management is expected to grow with a CAGR of 27.6% in the coming years.

The reports cover key developments in the Indoor Location market as organic and inorganic growth strategies. Various companies are focusing on organic growth strategies such as product launches, product approvals and others such as patents and events. Inorganic growth strategies activities witnessed in the market were acquisitions, and partnership & collaborations. These activities have paved way for expansion of business and customer base of market players. The market payers from Indoor Location market are anticipated to lucrative growth opportunities in the future with the rising demand for Indoor Location market in the global market.

Key Players Influencing the Market

Indooratlas Ltd

STMicroelectronics N.V.

Geomoby

Senion

Cisco Systems, Inc.

Zebra Technologies Corporation

Broadcom, Inc.

Qualcomm Incorporated

Ericsson

Micello Inc. (HERE global b.v.)

The “Global Indoor Location Market Analysis to 2027” is a specialized and in-depth study of the technology, media and telecommunications industry with a special focus on the global market trend analysis. The report aims to provide an overview of Indoor Location market with detailed market segmentation by component, deployment type, industry vertical, and geography. The global Indoor Location market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading Indoor Location market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the market.

The global Indoor Location market is segmented on the basis of solution, business model, enterprise size. On the basis of solution the market is segmented as financial management, order management, sourcing management, usage management, contract management, dispute management. On the basis of business model the market is segmented as hosted, licensed software, managed services, total outsourcing. On the basis of enterprise size the market is segmented as small and medium enterprises, large enterprises.

Besides this, the report analyzes factors affecting Indoor Location market from both demand and supply side and further evaluates market dynamics affecting the market during the forecast period i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities, and future trend. The report also provides exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions considered in the Global Indoor Location Market report.

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides an overview and forecast of the global Indoor Location market based on the type and application. It also provides market size and forecast till 2027 for overall Indoor Location market with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South America (SAM). The market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report covers the analysis and forecast of 18 countries globally along with the current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

