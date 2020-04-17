Infant Phototherapy Device Market Future, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast 2027

Jaundice is among the common disorders in full term and premature babies and appears frequently in the first week of birth. Jaundice is caused due to the increased levels of bilirubin in the blood, where treating of the compound is slow as the infant’s liver is immature in the first week of birth. Phototherapy is a common method of treatment in infants affected with jaundice. The treatment of jaundice includes a process in which light waves are absorbed by the skin and blood, resulting in the breakdown of bilirubin. The breakdown products of bilirubin after phototherapy do not cause any effects on the central nervous system.

The infant phototherapy device market is expected to grow during the forecast period due to common presence of jaundice in neonates, low cost and ease of the treatment and technological advancements in the field of infant phototherapy. However, alternate modes of treatment such as IVIG treatment & exchange transfusion and side effects of phototherapy treatment are likely to hamper the growth of the market in the forecast period.

Leading Infant Phototherapy Device Market Players:

Atom Medical Corp.

avihealthcare

GENERAL ELECTRIC

Ibis Medical

Natus Medical Incorporated

DAVID

Novos

Weyer GmbH

Zhengzhou Dison Instrument And Meter Co. , Ltd

Phoenix Medical Systems (P) Ltd.

Infant Phototherapy Device Market to 2027 – Global Analysis and forecast is a specialized and in-depth study of the Infant Phototherapy Device with a focus on the global market trends. The report provides an overview of global Infant Phototherapy Device Market with detailed market segmentation by components, end users and regions. Major regions covered in the report are North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South America and Central America (SCAM), which is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. Furthermore, the provide market size and forecast till 2027 for overall Infant Phototherapy Device Market at global, regional and country level.

The Infant Phototherapy Device Market report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It also evaluates market dynamics effecting the market during the forecast period i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities, and future trend and offers exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions.

Also, key Infant Phototherapy Device Market players influencing the market are profiled in the study along with their SWOT analysis and market strategies. The report also focuses on leading industry players with information such as company profiles, products and services offered, financial information of last 3 years, key development in past five years.

