Intelligent Power Module Market Status, Influencing Factors, Competition, Key Players, SWOT Analysis and Outlook 2020-2027

Intelligent power module is a MOSFET based power modules used for medium-and high-power applications with the help of hybrid integrations which includes high range of power electronics devices. This module permit the devices to features such as system protection function, system control function, and improve the systems overall performance. This family of highly integrated power modules is used to drive motors in home appliances, pumps, and many other devices. This is an advanced hybrid power device used in variety of power electronic devices.

The intelligent power module market is anticipated to grow rapidly in the forecast period owing to driving factors such as demand for electric vehicles and plug-in hybrid vehicles is gaining high momentum among the individual’s due to rise in the concern towards environment safety which results into higher production of vehicles. Growth in number of electric vehicles is one of a factor driving the intelligent power module market as intelligent power module helps to save overall space and enhance power density and vehicle’s performance. The continuous rise in the demand for entertainment, communication, home-office activities, and other consumer electronic goods is anticipated to provide large opportunities to the players operating in the intelligent power module market.

Key Players:

Fuji Electric Co., Ltd.

Mitsubishi Electric Corporation

Infineon Technologies AG

ON Semiconductor Corporation

Powerex, Inc.

Rohm Co., Ltd.

SEMIKRON

STMicroelectronics N.V.

Sanken Electric Co., Ltd.

Vincotech GmbH

THE INSIGHT PARTNERS RESEARCH REPORT GUIDANCE

– The report provides qualitative and quantitative trends of global Intelligent Power Module Market across offerings, deployment type, industry vertical, and geography.

– The report starts with the key takeaways (chapter two), highlighting the key trends and outlook of the global Intelligent Power Module Market.

– Chapter five discusses the global Intelligent Power Module Market scenario, in terms of historical market revenues, and forecast till the year 2027.

– Chapter six to nine discuss Intelligent Power Module Market segments by offerings, deployment Type, and industry vertical across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East & Africa and South America. They cover market revenue forecast, and factors driving and governing growth.

– Chapter twelve provides the detailed profiles of the key companies operating in the global Intelligent Power Module Market. The companies have been profiled on the basis of their key facts, business description, financial overview, SWOT analysis, and key developments.

– Chapter thirteen, i.e. the appendix is inclusive of a brief overview of the company, glossary of terms, research methodology, contact information, and the disclaimer section.

