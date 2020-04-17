Internet of Things (IoT) in Healthcare Market Outlook: World Approaching Demand & Growth Prospect 2019-2026

The Global Internet of Things (IoT) in Healthcare market report is a comprehensive study added by Report Ocean, focusing on market influencing factors, competitive landscape, data, trends, information, and exclusive vital statistics of the market. This market report studies market details at global level, especially in;

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

Latin America

Rest of the World

The Internet of Things (IoT) in Healthcare market is analyzed considering forecast period of 2019-2026.According to a new study published by Polaris Market Research the global Internet of Things (IoT) in healthcare market is anticipated to reach USD 477.9 billion by 2026.

The key players operating in global IoT healthcare market include Medtronic PLC, Royal Philips, Cisco Systems, Inc., IBM Corporation, GE Healthcare, Microsoft Corporation, SAP SE, Qualcomm Life, Inc., Koninklijke Philips N.V., Honeywell Life Care Solutions, and Stanley Healthcare among others.

Some major parameters were considered to forecast the current estimates of the Market:

Market driving trends

Predicted opportunities

Challenges and restraints to be faced

Technological developments

Other developments, e.g. Infrastructural

Consumer preferences

Government regulations

Consumer spending dynamics and trends

The global Internet of Things (IoT) in Healthcare market research report also encompasses an effective presentation of facts and figures related to study through bar graphs, pie charts, and infographics, covering a 360-degree outlook of the market.

The research methodology adopted to analyze the market growth and related dynamics cover the collection of raw data from credible data sources in both quantitative and qualitative forms. The data collected is from paid sources and government organizations to evaluate the market size on the basis of various segments. Market engineering consists of both ‘bottom-up’ and ‘top-down’ approaches along with data triangulation models to derive the market forecast data over the forecast period.

Major segments covered in the Internet of Things (IoT) in Healthcare Market report include:

By component, the global Internet of Things (IoT) in healthcare market is further segmented into system and software, medical devices, and services. The system and software segment is expected to witness highest growth during the forecast period. System and software segment is further segmented into network management, remote device management, data analytics, application and network security. The medical devices segment is further segmented into implantable, stationary, and wearable medical devices. The services segment by component is further segmented into three major categories including managed services, system integration & consulting services, and support & maintenance services.

By end user, the global IoT in healthcare market is further segmented into hospitals, clinics and surgical centers, clinical research organization, diagnostics and research labs, and defense and government institutes. Clinical Research Organization (CRO) segment is expected to register high growth during the forecast period. Increasing adoption of IoT in pharmaceutical and biotechnology industry for development of efficient healthcare infrastructure is expected to drive the growth of this segment in the global market.

Furthermore, years considered for the study are as follows:

Historical year – 2016, 2017

Base year – 2018

Forecast period – 2019 to 2026

