Isobutylene Isoprene Rubber (IIR) Market 2020:Key market Insights, Drivers and Restraints, Opportunities and Challenges, Sales and Revenue and Forecast Period 2020-2026

LOS ANGELES, United States: The Global Isobutylene Isoprene Rubber (IIR) Market is carefully researched in the report while largely concentrating on top players and their business tactics, geographical expansion, market segments, competitive landscape, manufacturing, and pricing and cost structures. Each section of the research study is specially prepared to explore key aspects of the global Isobutylene Isoprene Rubber (IIR) market. For instance, the market dynamics section digs deep into the drivers, restraints, trends, and opportunities of the global Isobutylene Isoprene Rubber (IIR) market. With qualitative and quantitative analysis, we help you with thorough and comprehensive research on the global Isobutylene Isoprene Rubber (IIR) market. We have also focused on SWOT, PESTLE, and Porter’s Five Forces analyses of the global Isobutylene Isoprene Rubber (IIR) market.

Leading players of the global Isobutylene Isoprene Rubber (IIR) market are analyzed taking into account their market share, recent developments, new product launches, partnerships, mergers or acquisitions, and markets served. We also provide an exhaustive analysis of their product portfolios to explore the products and applications they concentrate on when operating in the global Isobutylene Isoprene Rubber (IIR) market. Furthermore, the report offers two separate market forecasts – one for the production side and another for the consumption side of the global Isobutylene Isoprene Rubber (IIR) market. It also provides useful recommendations for new as well as established players of the global Isobutylene Isoprene Rubber (IIR) market.

The major players that are operating in the global Isobutylene Isoprene Rubber (IIR) market are: ExxonMobil, Lanxess, PJSC NizhneKamskneftekhim, Sibur, JSR, Sinopec Beijing Yanshan, Formosa Synthetic Rubber (Ningbo), Zhejiang Cenway Synthetic New Material, Panjin Heyun Group, Shandong Chambroad Petrochemicals

Global Isobutylene Isoprene Rubber (IIR) Market by Product Type: Regular IIR, Halogenated IIR

Global Isobutylene Isoprene Rubber (IIR) Market by Application: Tires, Medical Stoppers, Protective Clothing, Sporting Equipment, Others

Our market analysts are experts in deeply segmenting the global Isobutylene Isoprene Rubber (IIR) market and thoroughly evaluating the growth potential of each and every segment studied in the report. Right at the beginning of the research study, the segments are compared on the basis of consumption and growth rate for a review period of nine years. The segmentation study included in the report offers a brilliant analysis of the global Isobutylene Isoprene Rubber (IIR) market, taking into consideration the market potential of different segments studied. It assists market participants to focus on high-growth areas of the global Isobutylene Isoprene Rubber (IIR) market and plan powerful business tactics to secure a position of strength in the industry.

Report Objectives

Analyzing the size of the global Isobutylene Isoprene Rubber (IIR) market on the basis of value and volume

Accurately calculating the market shares, consumption, and other vital factors of different segments of the global Isobutylene Isoprene Rubber (IIR) market

Exploring key dynamics of the global Isobutylene Isoprene Rubber (IIR) market

Highlighting important trends of the global Isobutylene Isoprene Rubber (IIR) market in terms of production, revenue, and sales

Deeply profiling top players of the global Isobutylene Isoprene Rubber (IIR) market and showing how they compete in the industry

Studying manufacturing processes and costs, product pricing, and various trends related to them

Showing the performance of different regions and countries in the global Isobutylene Isoprene Rubber (IIR) market

Forecasting the market size and share of all segments, regions, and the global market.

Table Of Content

1 Isobutylene Isoprene Rubber (IIR) Market Overview

1.1 Isobutylene Isoprene Rubber (IIR) Product Overview

1.2 Isobutylene Isoprene Rubber (IIR) Market Segment by Type

1.2.1 Regular IIR

1.2.2 Halogenated IIR

1.3 Global Isobutylene Isoprene Rubber (IIR) Market Size by Type (2015-2026)

1.3.1 Global Isobutylene Isoprene Rubber (IIR) Market Size Overview by Type (2015-2026)

1.3.2 Global Isobutylene Isoprene Rubber (IIR) Historic Market Size Review by Type (2015-2020)

1.3.2.1 Global Isobutylene Isoprene Rubber (IIR) Sales Market Share Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)

1.3.2.2 Global Isobutylene Isoprene Rubber (IIR) Revenue Market Share Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)

1.3.2.3 Global Isobutylene Isoprene Rubber (IIR) Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2015-2026)

1.3.3 Global Isobutylene Isoprene Rubber (IIR) Market Size Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

1.3.3.1 Global Isobutylene Isoprene Rubber (IIR) Sales Market Share Breakdown by Application (2021-2026)

1.3.3.2 Global Isobutylene Isoprene Rubber (IIR) Revenue Market Share Breakdown by Application (2021-2026)

1.3.3.3 Global Isobutylene Isoprene Rubber (IIR) Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2021-2026)

1.4 Key Regions Market Size Segment by Type (2015-2020)

1.4.1 North America Isobutylene Isoprene Rubber (IIR) Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)

1.4.2 Europe Isobutylene Isoprene Rubber (IIR) Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)

1.4.3 Asia-Pacific Isobutylene Isoprene Rubber (IIR) Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)

1.4.4 Latin America Isobutylene Isoprene Rubber (IIR) Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)

1.4.5 Middle East and Africa Isobutylene Isoprene Rubber (IIR) Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)

1.5 Coronavirus Disease 2019 (Covid-19): Isobutylene Isoprene Rubber (IIR) Industry Impact

1.5.1 How the Covid-19 is Affecting the Isobutylene Isoprene Rubber (IIR) Industry

1.5.1.1 Isobutylene Isoprene Rubber (IIR) Business Impact Assessment – Covid-19

1.5.1.2 Supply Chain Challenges

1.5.1.3 COVID-19’s Impact On Crude Oil and Refined Products

1.5.2 Market Trends and Isobutylene Isoprene Rubber (IIR) Potential Opportunities in the COVID-19 Landscape

1.5.3 Measures / Proposal against Covid-19

1.5.3.1 Government Measures to Combat Covid-19 Impact

1.5.3.2 Proposal for Isobutylene Isoprene Rubber (IIR) Players to Combat Covid-19 Impact

2 Global Isobutylene Isoprene Rubber (IIR) Market Competition by Company

2.1 Global Top Players by Isobutylene Isoprene Rubber (IIR) Sales (2015-2020)

2.2 Global Top Players by Isobutylene Isoprene Rubber (IIR) Revenue (2015-2020)

2.3 Global Top Players Isobutylene Isoprene Rubber (IIR) Average Selling Price (ASP) (2015-2020)

2.4 Global Top Manufacturers Isobutylene Isoprene Rubber (IIR) Manufacturing Base Distribution, Sales Area, Product Type

2.5 Isobutylene Isoprene Rubber (IIR) Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.5.1 Isobutylene Isoprene Rubber (IIR) Market Concentration Rate (2015-2020)

2.5.2 Global 5 and 10 Largest Manufacturers by Isobutylene Isoprene Rubber (IIR) Sales and Revenue in 2019

2.6 Global Top Manufacturers by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3) (based on the Revenue in Isobutylene Isoprene Rubber (IIR) as of 2019)

2.7 Date of Key Manufacturers Enter into Isobutylene Isoprene Rubber (IIR) Market

2.8 Key Manufacturers Isobutylene Isoprene Rubber (IIR) Product Offered

2.9 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion

3 Global Isobutylene Isoprene Rubber (IIR) Status and Outlook by Region (2015-2026)

3.1 Global Isobutylene Isoprene Rubber (IIR) Market Size and CAGR by Region: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

3.2 Global Isobutylene Isoprene Rubber (IIR) Market Size Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

3.2.1 Global Isobutylene Isoprene Rubber (IIR) Sales Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

3.2.2 Global Isobutylene Isoprene Rubber (IIR) Revenue Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

3.2.3 Global Isobutylene Isoprene Rubber (IIR) Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

3.3 Global Isobutylene Isoprene Rubber (IIR) Market Size Market Share by Region (2021-2026)

3.3.1 Global Isobutylene Isoprene Rubber (IIR) Sales Market Share by Region (2021-2026)

3.3.2 Global Isobutylene Isoprene Rubber (IIR) Revenue Market Share by Region (2021-2026)

3.3.3 Global Isobutylene Isoprene Rubber (IIR) Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2021-2026)

3.4 North America Isobutylene Isoprene Rubber (IIR) Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.4.1 North America Isobutylene Isoprene Rubber (IIR) Revenue YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.4.2 North America Isobutylene Isoprene Rubber (IIR) Sales YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.5 Asia-Pacific Isobutylene Isoprene Rubber (IIR) Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.5.1 Asia-Pacific Isobutylene Isoprene Rubber (IIR) Revenue YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.5.2 Asia-Pacific Isobutylene Isoprene Rubber (IIR) Sales YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.6 Europe Isobutylene Isoprene Rubber (IIR) Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.6.1 Europe Isobutylene Isoprene Rubber (IIR) Revenue YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.6.2 Europe Isobutylene Isoprene Rubber (IIR) Sales YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.7 Latin America Isobutylene Isoprene Rubber (IIR) Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.7.1 Latin America Isobutylene Isoprene Rubber (IIR) Revenue YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.7.2 Latin America Isobutylene Isoprene Rubber (IIR) Sales YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.8 Middle East and Africa Isobutylene Isoprene Rubber (IIR) Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.8.1 Middle East and Africa Isobutylene Isoprene Rubber (IIR) Revenue YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.8.2 Middle East and Africa Isobutylene Isoprene Rubber (IIR) Sales YoY Growth (2015-2026)

4 Global Isobutylene Isoprene Rubber (IIR) by Application

4.1 Isobutylene Isoprene Rubber (IIR) Segment by Application

4.1.1 Tires

4.1.2 Medical Stoppers

4.1.3 Protective Clothing

4.1.4 Sporting Equipment

4.1.5 Others

4.2 Global Isobutylene Isoprene Rubber (IIR) Sales by Application: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

4.3 Global Isobutylene Isoprene Rubber (IIR) Historic Sales by Application (2015-2020)

4.4 Global Isobutylene Isoprene Rubber (IIR) Forecasted Sales by Application (2021-2026)

4.5 Key Regions Isobutylene Isoprene Rubber (IIR) Market Size by Application

4.5.1 North America Isobutylene Isoprene Rubber (IIR) by Application

4.5.2 Europe Isobutylene Isoprene Rubber (IIR) by Application

4.5.3 Asia-Pacific Isobutylene Isoprene Rubber (IIR) by Application

4.5.4 Latin America Isobutylene Isoprene Rubber (IIR) by Application

4.5.5 Middle East and Africa Isobutylene Isoprene Rubber (IIR) by Application

5 North America Isobutylene Isoprene Rubber (IIR) Market Size by Country (2015-2026)

5.1 North America Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

5.1.1 North America Isobutylene Isoprene Rubber (IIR) Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

5.1.2 North America Isobutylene Isoprene Rubber (IIR) Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

5.2 North America Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

5.2.1 North America Isobutylene Isoprene Rubber (IIR) Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

5.2.2 North America Isobutylene Isoprene Rubber (IIR) Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

5.3 North America Market Size YoY Growth by Country

5.3.1 U.S. Isobutylene Isoprene Rubber (IIR) Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

5.3.2 Canada Isobutylene Isoprene Rubber (IIR) Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

6 Europe Isobutylene Isoprene Rubber (IIR) Market Size by Country (2015-2026)

6.1 Europe Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

6.1.1 Europe Isobutylene Isoprene Rubber (IIR) Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

6.1.2 Europe Isobutylene Isoprene Rubber (IIR) Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

6.2 Europe Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

6.2.1 Europe Isobutylene Isoprene Rubber (IIR) Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

6.2.2 Europe Isobutylene Isoprene Rubber (IIR) Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

6.3 Europe Market Size YoY Growth by Country

6.3.1 Germany Isobutylene Isoprene Rubber (IIR) Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

6.3.2 France Isobutylene Isoprene Rubber (IIR) Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

6.3.3 U.K. Isobutylene Isoprene Rubber (IIR) Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

6.3.4 Italy Isobutylene Isoprene Rubber (IIR) Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

6.3.5 Russia Isobutylene Isoprene Rubber (IIR) Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7 Asia-Pacific Isobutylene Isoprene Rubber (IIR) Market Size by Country (2015-2026)

7.1 Asia-Pacific Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

7.1.1 Asia-Pacific Isobutylene Isoprene Rubber (IIR) Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

7.1.2 Asia-Pacific Isobutylene Isoprene Rubber (IIR) Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

7.2 Asia-Pacific Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

7.2.1 Asia-Pacific Isobutylene Isoprene Rubber (IIR) Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

7.2.2 Asia-Pacific Isobutylene Isoprene Rubber (IIR) Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

7.3 Asia-Pacific Market Size YoY Growth by Country

7.3.1 China Isobutylene Isoprene Rubber (IIR) Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.2 Japan Isobutylene Isoprene Rubber (IIR) Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.3 South Korea Isobutylene Isoprene Rubber (IIR) Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.4 India Isobutylene Isoprene Rubber (IIR) Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.5 Australia Isobutylene Isoprene Rubber (IIR) Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.6 Taiwan Isobutylene Isoprene Rubber (IIR) Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.7 Indonesia Isobutylene Isoprene Rubber (IIR) Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.8 Thailand Isobutylene Isoprene Rubber (IIR) Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.9 Malaysia Isobutylene Isoprene Rubber (IIR) Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.10 Philippines Isobutylene Isoprene Rubber (IIR) Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.11 Vietnam Isobutylene Isoprene Rubber (IIR) Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

8 Latin America Isobutylene Isoprene Rubber (IIR) Market Size by Country (2015-2026)

8.1 Latin America Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

8.1.1 Latin America Isobutylene Isoprene Rubber (IIR) Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

8.1.2 Latin America Isobutylene Isoprene Rubber (IIR) Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

8.2 Latin America Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

8.2.1 Latin America Isobutylene Isoprene Rubber (IIR) Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

8.2.2 Latin America Isobutylene Isoprene Rubber (IIR) Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

8.3 Latin America Market Size YoY Growth by Country

8.3.1 Mexico Isobutylene Isoprene Rubber (IIR) Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

8.3.2 Brazil Isobutylene Isoprene Rubber (IIR) Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

8.3.3 Argentina Isobutylene Isoprene Rubber (IIR) Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

9 Middle East and Africa Isobutylene Isoprene Rubber (IIR) Market Size by Country (2015-2026)

9.1 Middle East and Africa Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

9.1.1 Middle East and Africa Isobutylene Isoprene Rubber (IIR) Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

9.1.2 Middle East and Africa Isobutylene Isoprene Rubber (IIR) Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

9.2 Middle East and Africa Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

9.2.1 Middle East and Africa Isobutylene Isoprene Rubber (IIR) Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

9.2.2 Middle East and Africa Isobutylene Isoprene Rubber (IIR) Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

9.3 Middle East and Africa Market Size YoY Growth by Country

9.3.1 Turkey Isobutylene Isoprene Rubber (IIR) Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

9.3.2 Saudi Arabia Isobutylene Isoprene Rubber (IIR) Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

9.3.3 UAE Isobutylene Isoprene Rubber (IIR) Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

10 Company Profiles and Key Figures in Isobutylene Isoprene Rubber (IIR) Business

10.1 ExxonMobil

10.1.1 ExxonMobil Corporation Information

10.1.2 ExxonMobil Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.1.3 ExxonMobil Isobutylene Isoprene Rubber (IIR) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.1.4 ExxonMobil Isobutylene Isoprene Rubber (IIR) Products Offered

10.1.5 ExxonMobil Recent Development

10.2 Lanxess

10.2.1 Lanxess Corporation Information

10.2.2 Lanxess Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.2.3 Lanxess Isobutylene Isoprene Rubber (IIR) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.2.4 ExxonMobil Isobutylene Isoprene Rubber (IIR) Products Offered

10.2.5 Lanxess Recent Development

10.3 PJSC NizhneKamskneftekhim

10.3.1 PJSC NizhneKamskneftekhim Corporation Information

10.3.2 PJSC NizhneKamskneftekhim Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.3.3 PJSC NizhneKamskneftekhim Isobutylene Isoprene Rubber (IIR) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.3.4 PJSC NizhneKamskneftekhim Isobutylene Isoprene Rubber (IIR) Products Offered

10.3.5 PJSC NizhneKamskneftekhim Recent Development

10.4 Sibur

10.4.1 Sibur Corporation Information

10.4.2 Sibur Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.4.3 Sibur Isobutylene Isoprene Rubber (IIR) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.4.4 Sibur Isobutylene Isoprene Rubber (IIR) Products Offered

10.4.5 Sibur Recent Development

10.5 JSR

10.5.1 JSR Corporation Information

10.5.2 JSR Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.5.3 JSR Isobutylene Isoprene Rubber (IIR) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.5.4 JSR Isobutylene Isoprene Rubber (IIR) Products Offered

10.5.5 JSR Recent Development

10.6 Sinopec Beijing Yanshan

10.6.1 Sinopec Beijing Yanshan Corporation Information

10.6.2 Sinopec Beijing Yanshan Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.6.3 Sinopec Beijing Yanshan Isobutylene Isoprene Rubber (IIR) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.6.4 Sinopec Beijing Yanshan Isobutylene Isoprene Rubber (IIR) Products Offered

10.6.5 Sinopec Beijing Yanshan Recent Development

10.7 Formosa Synthetic Rubber (Ningbo)

10.7.1 Formosa Synthetic Rubber (Ningbo) Corporation Information

10.7.2 Formosa Synthetic Rubber (Ningbo) Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.7.3 Formosa Synthetic Rubber (Ningbo) Isobutylene Isoprene Rubber (IIR) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.7.4 Formosa Synthetic Rubber (Ningbo) Isobutylene Isoprene Rubber (IIR) Products Offered

10.7.5 Formosa Synthetic Rubber (Ningbo) Recent Development

10.8 Zhejiang Cenway Synthetic New Material

10.8.1 Zhejiang Cenway Synthetic New Material Corporation Information

10.8.2 Zhejiang Cenway Synthetic New Material Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.8.3 Zhejiang Cenway Synthetic New Material Isobutylene Isoprene Rubber (IIR) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.8.4 Zhejiang Cenway Synthetic New Material Isobutylene Isoprene Rubber (IIR) Products Offered

10.8.5 Zhejiang Cenway Synthetic New Material Recent Development

10.9 Panjin Heyun Group

10.9.1 Panjin Heyun Group Corporation Information

10.9.2 Panjin Heyun Group Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.9.3 Panjin Heyun Group Isobutylene Isoprene Rubber (IIR) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.9.4 Panjin Heyun Group Isobutylene Isoprene Rubber (IIR) Products Offered

10.9.5 Panjin Heyun Group Recent Development

10.10 Shandong Chambroad Petrochemicals

10.10.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Competitors

10.10.2 Isobutylene Isoprene Rubber (IIR) Product Category, Application and Specification

10.10.3 Shandong Chambroad Petrochemicals Isobutylene Isoprene Rubber (IIR) Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.10.4 Main Business Overview

10.10.5 Shandong Chambroad Petrochemicals Recent Development

11 Isobutylene Isoprene Rubber (IIR) Upstream, Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis

11.1 Isobutylene Isoprene Rubber (IIR) Key Raw Materials

11.1.1 Key Raw Materials

11.1.2 Key Raw Materials Price

11.1.3 Raw Materials Key Suppliers

11.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure

11.2.1 Raw Materials

11.2.2 Labor Cost

11.2.3 Manufacturing Expenses

11.3 Isobutylene Isoprene Rubber (IIR) Industrial Chain Analysis

11.4 Market Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis

11.4.1 Market Opportunities and Drivers

11.4.2 Market Challenges

11.4.3 Market Risks

11.4.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

12 Market Strategy Analysis, Distributors

12.1 Sales Channel

12.2 Distributors

12.3 Downstream Customers

13 Research Findings and Conclusion

14 Appendix

14.1 Methodology/Research Approach

14.1.1 Research Programs/Design

14.1.2 Market Size Estimation

14.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

14.2 Data Source

14.2.1 Secondary Sources

14.2.2 Primary Sources

14.3 Author Details

14.4 Disclaimer

