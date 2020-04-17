Luxury Car Leasing Market Report 2020: Global Methodology, Research Findings, Size And Forecast To 2027 | Localiza, LeasePlan, German Rent A Car, ANI Technologies Pvt. Ltd. (Ola), Movida Car Rental, Car Inc, Fox Rent A Car,

Global Luxury Car Leasing Market is expected to reach USD 39,461.89 million by 2026 from USD 15,332.59 million in 2018 growing with a healthy CAGR in the forecast period of 2019 to 2026.

Luxury Car Leasing Market 2020″ and Upcoming Growth for 2027 from various Effect and factors about market environment, competitive landscape, historical and current data for forecast Growth with technological innovation, upcoming technologies and the technical progressive CAGR. A new business intelligence report released by Data Bridge Market Research with title Global Luxury Car Leasing Marketare taken from trustworthy sources such as websites, annual reports of the companies, journals, and others and were checked and validated by the market experts. Market research report is always helpful to business or organization in every subject of trade for taking better decisions, solving the toughest business questions and minimizing the risk of failure. Some of the key players profiled in the study are Sixt, The Hertz Corporation, Avis Budget Group, Enterprise Holdings Inc., Europcar Mobility Group, ALD S.A., Localiza, LeasePlan, German Rent A Car, ANI Technologies Pvt. Ltd. (Ola), Movida Car Rental, Car Inc, Fox Rent A Car, Uber Technologies, Inc., Unidas, among others

Research Methodology

Primary Respondents: key industry participants, subject-matter experts (SMEs), C-level executives of key market players, Market Intelligence Managers, National Sales Managers and industry consultants.

The titled segments and sub-section of the market are illuminated below:

This report studies the global Luxury Car Leasing Market, analyzes and researches the market development status and forecast in

Geography: North America, South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa

By Product Type (Short-Term Rental, Long-Term Rental, Finance Leasing),

Application (Airport, Off-Airport),

Recent Developments

In March 2019, Ola and Hyundai Motor Group announced a strategic partnership under which Kia Motors Corporation and Hyundai Motor Company will invest in Ola for setting up a Smart Mobility Solutions Provider. With this collaboration, all the three companies will develop a unique fleet and mobility solutions.

In February 2019, a partnership was announced by Nordea Finance and ALD Automotive to launch their mobility services for both medium and small-sized enterprises (SMEs) and also for the private individuals of Finland, Denmark, Sweden and Norway.

