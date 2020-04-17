Magnetic Resonance Imaging Market will be cross US$ 7,955.1 Million by 2025 Globally with Robust CAGR of 3.8%

The market for magnetic resonance imaging is expected to grow due to increasing awareness regarding early detection of diseases, technological advancements in magnetic resonance imaging, and increasing funding and initiatives undertaken by government and private bodies to promote MRI technology across the world are boosting the market over the years. In addition, the development of hybrid MRI systems are likely to have a positive impact on the growth of the market in the coming years.

Magnetic Resonance Imaging market – key companies profiled

General Electric, Koninklijke Philips N.V., Siemens AG, Canon Medical Systems Corporation, Esaote SpA, FONAR, Hitachi, Ltd., Aspect Imaging, Neusoft Corporation and Time Medical Holding.

For instance, in June 2018, Canon Medical Systems Corporation introduced a new ultra-high resolution research-enabled 3T MRI System that allows for more accurate tissue diagnosis at early disease stages. The developments performed by the companies are helping the market to grow in the coming years.

This report will help you determine and analyze your portfolio of key market players with information such as company profile, components and services offered, financial information from the past three years, and key developments it helps you to develop a strategy to gain a competitive edge in the past 5 years. The market payers from Magnetic Resonance Imaging market are anticipated to lucrative growth opportunities in the future with the rising demand for Magnetic Resonance Imaging in the global market.

Importance of Magnetic Resonance Imaging market

This report provides a thorough analysis of the Magnetic Resonance Imaging market through detailed research on a variety of topics to help players build strong growth strategies and strong presence in the industry. Readers will also be informed of the important sustainability strategies adopted by leading companies when operating in the Magnetic Resonance Imaging market. The analyst also thoroughly evaluated the impact of these strategies on market growth and competition.

This report provides a detailed overview of the industry, including qualitative and quantitative information. It provides an overview and forecast of the Magnetic Resonance Imaging market based on products and applications. This report evaluates market dynamics affecting the market during the forecast period, namely drivers, margins, opportunities and future trends, and provides a thorough pest analysis for all five regions.

The report segments the global magnetic resonance imaging market as follows:

Global Magnetic Resonance Imaging Market – By Field Strength

Low-Field MRI Systems

High-Field MRI Systems

Ultra-High Field MRI Systems

Global Magnetic Resonance Imaging Market – By Architecture

Closed MRI Systems

Open MRI Systems

Global Magnetic Resonance Imaging Market – By Application

Neurology

Musculoskeletal

Cardiology

Gastroenterology

Oncology

Others

Global Magnetic Resonance Imaging Market – By End User

Hospitals

Ambulatory Surgical Centers

Diagnostic Centers

