Manufacturers of Cardiac Arrhythmia Monitoring Devices Market to Benefit from Increasing Adoption of the Product During the COVID-19 Pandemic

Persistence Market Research has recently published a new report titled “Cardiac Arrhythmia Monitoring Devices Market: Global Industry Analysis (2012-2016) and Forecast (2017-2025)” which is an extensive market study covering various aspects of cardiac arrhythmia monitoring devices that include analysis on various product types, end users and applications. The segmental analysis is done on a global scale as well as across the key regions of North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Middle East & Africa.

The analysis includes past data and statistics, the market scenario in 2017 as well as market forecast pertaining to value and volume projections for a period of eight years (2017-2025). Various aspects impacting the growth of the global cardiac arrhythmia monitoring devices market are also covered in the report.

Global Cardiac Arrhythmia Monitoring Devices Market: Growth Influencing Aspects

Factors such as advances in cardiac arrhythmia monitoring devices, favorable reimbursement for cardiac disorder treatments, rising prevalence of cardiovascular diseases, increasing focus on containment of costs associated with healthcare, growing adoption rate of low cost ECG services among lower income groups, favorable policies by governments across the globe for startup companies, increasing spending on healthcare worldwide and increasing popularity of portable ECG devices are boosting the growth of the global cardiac arrhythmia monitoring devices market.

However, the market is not devoid of challenges. Aspects such as product recalls, safety concerns and unintended negative consequences of advanced ECG monitors in general care settings have posed restraints to the growth of the global cardiac arrhythmia monitoring devices market.

Global Cardiac Arrhythmia Monitoring Devices Market: Segmentation Snapshot

The global cardiac arrhythmia monitoring devices market is segmented on the basis of product type, application, end user and region.

By region , North America is the largest region and reflects a high market attractiveness index. The cardiac arrhythmia monitoring devices market in this region is estimated to reach a valuation of around US$ 2,900 Mn by the end of the forecast period

, North America is the largest region and reflects a high market attractiveness index. The cardiac arrhythmia monitoring devices market in this region is estimated to reach a valuation of of the forecast period By product type , resting ECG devices segment is poised to reach a noteworthy valuation by the end of the year of assessment. Mobile cardiac telemetry monitors segment is projected to grow at a significant rate to register a CAGR of 8.4% throughout the period of forecast

, resting ECG devices segment is poised to reach a noteworthy valuation by the end of the year of assessment. Mobile cardiac telemetry monitors segment is projected to grow at a significant rate to the period of forecast By application , ventricular fibrillation segment is expected to dominate the global market with a high market share. By 2025 end, this segment is estimated to reach a market valuation above US$ 2,500 Mn with a 5.8% CAGR during the said period

, ventricular fibrillation segment is expected to dominate the global market with a high market share. By 2025 end, this segment is estimated to reach a market valuation the said period By end user, hospitals is the most lucrative segment. This segment outpaces other segments from a growth and value perspective. The hospitals segment is projected to grow at a high CAGR of 6.9% throughout the forecast period

Global Cardiac Arrhythmia Monitoring Devices Market: Forecast Highlights

According to Persistence Market Research, the global market for cardiac arrhythmia monitoring devices is expected to grow at a CAGR of 6.6% during the period of assessment to reach a value of around US$ 8.5 Bn by the end of the year of forecast from a valuation of about US$ 5 Bn in 2017.

