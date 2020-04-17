Manufacturers to Benefit from Lucrative Profitable Avenues in the Global Retraction Tapes Market Genrated During the COVID-19 Pandemic and Forecast 2018 – 2026

Retraction tapes are generally used for retraction or occlusion of vessels during surgical procedures. They are helpful in identifying organs while operating and are used to retract nerves, blood vessels, ureters and tendons in order to ease access to the operation site. They are also used to tie off umbilical cords in new born. Retraction tapes are used for the intraoperative isolation, marking and looping of organs. Retraction tapes are mainly made of radiopaque silicone or cotton or polyester. They are strong and reliable and available for single use. Retraction tapes are available in different dimensions for various purposes. Silicon retraction tapes are available in 1.2 or 2.5 mm and cotton retraction tapes are available in 4 to 8 mm. They are non-absorbable and available in different colors to ease differentiation. Retraction tapes are flexible and resistant, have smooth surfaces with no tissue adherence. They are available in sterile and non-sterile forms depending on the surgeon’s need.

Retraction tapes are used in various surgical procedures and the number of cardiovascular surgeries has increased recently, thereby driving the retraction tapes market over the forecast period. Additionally, a rise in the number of neonatal care centers has driven the retraction tapes market. The increasing rate of C-section surgeries for child birth is also fuelling the market for retraction tapes. For instance, about one in three births in the U.S. happen by C-section, and the rate of C-section has dramatically grown over the past few decades. Cost-effectiveness and higher adoption by surgeons for various surgical procedures are the primary driving factors for the retraction tapes market growth. Furthermore, increasing number of incidences of surgical site infection are also responsible for the growth of the retraction tapes market. Untrained professionals in low economic regions are expected to restrain the growth of the retraction tapes market over the forecast period. Additionally, a lack of awareness among surgeons and healthcare facilities in low resource regions hinder the growth of the retraction tapes market.

Retraction Tapes Market: Segmentation

The global market for retraction tapes can be segmented on basis of material type, end user and geography.

Segmentation by Material Type Silicone Cotton Polyester Others

Segmentation by End User Hospitals Ambulatory Surgical Centers Specialty Clinics Others



The demand for retraction tapes from various surgical procedures has increased among surgeons. Developed countries with better healthcare facilities hold the largest market share in the retraction tapes market. Polyester retraction tapes are in great demand since they are economical and reduce the chances of trauma. Retraction tapes are coated with zinc oxide to prevent the chances of infection. High adoption among the end users in developed countries is expected to drive the growth of the overall market of retraction tapes.

Retraction Tapes Market: Regional Analysis

Geographically, the global retraction tapes market can be segmented into North America, Latin America, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, Asia-Pacific excluding China and Japan, China, Japan, Middle East and Africa. Currently, North America is the leading region in the retraction tapes market due to awareness among the surgeons and the high number of trained professionals. Europe and Japan hold the second largest market of retraction tapes due to advancements in healthcare infrastructure and public awareness. The Asia Pacific market is anticipated to witness significant growth in the near future, owing to a rise in the birth rate and an increase in the number of surgeries being performed. To address it, the current birth rate in India is around 19 births per 1000 population and the current birth rate in Asia is 2.19. The Middle East, Asia and Africa are expected to witness delayed growth due to a lack of awareness among users and low expenditure on healthcare facilities per capita.

Retraction Tapes Market: Market Participants

Some of the key players operating in the retraction tapes include,

