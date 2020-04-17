Mattress Market Current Scenario; Who will Surpass 2026 | Kingsdown, Inc, Serta, Inc, Sleep Number Corporation, King Koil, Spring Air International, PARAMOUNT BED CO., LTD., others

Mattress Market : Inclusive Insight

Global mattress market is set to witness a substantial CAGR of 6.8% in the forecast period of 2019- 2026. Increasing demand from real estate sector and rising cases of backbone problems are he factor for the growth.

The Mattress Market report provides estimations about the growth rate and the market value based on market dynamics and growth inducing factors. While preparing this Global Mattress market analysis report, few of the attributes that have been adopted include highest level of spirit, practical solutions, committed research and analysis, innovation, integrated approaches, and most up-to-date technology.

The well-established Key players in the market are: Kingsdown, Inc, Serta, Inc, Sleep Number Corporation, King Koil, Spring Air International, PARAMOUNT BED CO., LTD., Southerland Sleep, Sealy Corporation, Spring Air International., Sleep Number Corporation, Simmons Bedding Company LLC., Tempur-Pedic North America, LLC., Relyon Beds, Magenta Lifecare Pvt. Ltd, SPRING AIR BEDDING., Al Mattress, FOAM HOME PVT. LTD., Victory Mattress Pvt Ltd., LST, Springfeel Polyurethane Foams Private Limited, Tirupati Foam Ltd., MM Foam and others

What ideas and concepts are covered in the report?

– The assessments accounted by all the zones and the market share registered by each region is mentioned in the report.

– The study sums up the product consumption growth rate in the applicable regions along with their consumption market share.

– Data regarding the Mattress Industry market consumption rate of all the provinces, based on applicable regions and the product types is inculcated in the report.

Region-based analysis of the Mattress Industry market:

– The Mattress Industry market, with regards to provincial scope is segmented into USA, Europe, Japan, China, India, and South East Asia. The report also includes information regarding the products use throughout the topographies.

Unique structure of the report

Global Mattress Market By Product (Foam, Hybrid, Innerspring, Latex, Water Bed, Air Bed, Adjustable Bases, Others), By Size (Twin or Single Size, Twin XL Size, Full or Double Size, Queen Size, Others), Application (Household, Commercial), Distribution (Offline Retail, Online Retail, Independent Retailers/Exclusive Stores, Specialty Stores), End-User (Hotel industry, Household, Hospitals, Others), Geography (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa) – Industry Trends and Forecast to 2026

Market Driver:

Increasing demand for smart mattresses will drive the market growth

Rising popularity of eco- friendly mattresses will also enhance the market growth

Growing prevalence for multifunctional mattresses is also contributing as a factor for the growth

Increasing usage of aluminium and copper in mattress filling is also enhancing the growth

Market Restraint:

Premium product price increase encourages price-sensitive customers to purchase local vendors ‘ goods; this factor is restraining the market growth

Availability of limited players who offer organic mattresses is also hampering the market growth

This report covers complete upcoming and present trends applicable to the market along with restrictions and drivers in the business development. It offers industry predictions for the forthcoming years. This research analyzes main markets and their sub-segments, evolving patterns and pressures on the industry, strategic perspectives and shifting situations of supply and demand, quantifies opportunities with the size of the market and forecasts the market, and monitors emerging developments/opportunities/challenges.

Key Developments in the Market:

In April 2019, Kurl-on announced the launch of their new eco-friendly cool gel mattress topper- Kooler. The top of this new mattress reduce the sensation of the temperature by 3-4 degrees from the present room temperature. It also have thermal absorptivity which has the ability to provide cooling sensation. Kurl-on claims to be “UL GREENGUARD Gold” certified as the first and only mattress brand in India

In November 2018, Centuary Mattresses announced the launch of their new baby and child mattress range Beddy-01 which is specially designed to protect the sensitive skin of the infants. The main aim of the launch is to provide better mattresses to the babies and meet the rising the demand of these kind of mattresses in the market

Increasing Disposable Income

Rising disposable income of the population is believed to positively impact the growth of the smart furniture over the forecast period. Further, changing lifestyle of the people such as increasing preference for smart furniture is anticipated to intensify the growth of global smart furniture market over the forecast period.

However, high cost of Mattress products is one of the key factors which are expected to limit the growth of global smart furniture market over the forecast period.

Some of the Major Highlights of TOC covers:

Mattress Industry Regional Market Analysis

– Mattress Industry Production by Regions

– Global Mattress Industry Production by Regions

– Global Mattress Industry Revenue by Regions

– Mattress Industry Consumption by Regions

Mattress Industry Segment Market Analysis (by Type)

– Global Mattress Industry Production by Type

– Global Mattress Industry Revenue by Type

– Mattress Industry Price by Type

Mattress Industry Segment Market Analysis (by Application)

– Global Mattress Industry Consumption by Application

– Global Mattress Industry Consumption Market Share by Application (2014-2019)

Mattress Industry Major Manufacturers Analysis

– Mattress Industry Production Sites and Area Served

– Product Introduction, Application and Specification

– Mattress Industry Production, Revenue, Ex-factory Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

– Main Business and Markets Served

At the Last, Mattress industry report focuses on data sources, viz. primary and secondary sources, market breakdown and data triangulation, market size estimation, research programs, and design, research approach and methodology, and the publisher’s disclaimer.

