MIDDLE EAST AND AFRICA AUTOMOTIVE LOGISTICS MARKET INDUSTRY GROWTH BY 2026

Middle East and Africa Automotive Logistics Market By Logistics Service (Inbound Logistics, Outbound Logistics, Aftermarket Logistics, Reverse Logistics), Function (Warehousing, Material Handling, Transportation, Management Services), Stage (Raw Materials Stage, Finished Product, Final Product Delivery, Sub-Assembly Modules), Distribution (Domestic, International), Transportation Mode (Roadways, Railways, Maritime, Airways), Country (Saudi Arabia, UAE, South Africa, Egypt, Oman, Kuwait, Rest Of Middle East And Africa) – Industry Trends and Forecast to 2026

Automotive logistics is referred as the process of transporting the finished vehicles and its spare parts from manufacturers or suppliers to the desired location of the end customers. Distribution of spare parts, in-bound production material and warehousing are some of the levels included in the throughout process which ensures smooth flow of operations. The increasing need of manufacturers for just-in-time delivery of spare parts has further created the need of automotive logistics, thereby making it one of the prominent aspects in the overall industry.

Companies Profiled in this report includes, DHL International GmbH, XPO Logistics, Inc., SNCF, KUEHNE + NAGEL, Penske Automotive Group, Inc., Penske, BLG LOGISTICS GROUP AG & Co. KG, Neovia Logistics Services, LLC., GEFCO, DACHSER, SCHNELLECKE GROUP AG & CO. KG, DB SCHENKER, Ryder System, Inc., CEVA Logistics, Imperial Logistics, Panalpina World Transport (Holding) Ltd., Expeditors International of Washington, Inc., Hitachi Transport System, Ltd., YUSEN LOGISTICS CO, LTD., Kintetsu World Express, Inc. and DSV.

Segmentation: Middle East and Africa Automotive Logistics Market

Middle East & Africa automotive logistics market is segmented into five notable segments which are based on the basis of logistics service, function, stage, transportation mode and distribution.

On the basis of logistics service, the market is segmented into inbound logistics, outbound logistics, reverse logistics and aftermarket logistics.

On the basis of function, the market is segmented into warehousing, material handling, transportation and management services.

On the basis of stage, the market is segmented into raw materials stage, sub-assembly modules, finished product and final product delivery.

On the basis of distribution, the market is segmented into domestic and international.

On the basis of transportation mode, the market is segmented into roadways, railways, maritime and airways.

Competitive Analysis: Middle East and Africa Automotive Logistics Market

Recent Developments

In August 2019, DHL international Gmbh has partnered with Decathlon to support Decathlon’s global supply chain. Both companies are working together to operate successfully a multi-national supply chain making its stores with a stock of 22,400 products which includes more than 85 sports types. This development helps the company to enhance their business in retail logistics sector. In July 2019, BMW Group has extended its contract with DHL Freight and has continued to manage the vehicle manufacturer’s overland logistics in seventeen countries. DHL Freight has even received a collaboration expansion due to which its supply chain management tender, associated with BMW Group has got additional seven areas. This development has helped the company to enhance their service portfolio by providing custom made logistic solutions.



In June 2019, Imperial Logistics, a logistic service provider formed new contract with VDL Nedcar. The new contract is meant to increase the logistic for new markets between Born and southwest Germany while increasing the round-trips for UK. Renewal of contract as well as enlarged business market will help the company to keep tight control over customer cost as well as manage the trip more efficiently.

Table of Content:

Global Middle East and Africa Automotive Logistics Market Research Report 2019-2026

Chapter 1: Industry Overview

Chapter 2: Middle East and Africa Automotive Logistics Market International and China Market Analysis

Chapter 3: Environment Analysis of Market.

Chapter 4: Analysis of Revenue by Classifications

Chapter 5: Analysis of Revenue by Regions and Applications

Chapter 6: Analysis of Middle East and Africa Automotive Logistics Market Revenue Market Status.

Chapter 7: Analysis of Industry Key Manufacturers

Chapter 8: Sales Price and Gross Margin Analysis of Market.

Continue To TOC…..https://www.databridgemarketresearch.com/toc/?dbmr=middle-east-and-africa-automotive-logistics-market&sc

