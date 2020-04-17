Non-Invasive Prenatal Testing Market Emerging Technology, Investor Analysis and Worldwide Forecast till 2027|| Illumina, Inc., Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., PerkinElmer Inc., Agilent Technologies, Inc., BGI

In this competitive age, it is very important to get informed about the major happenings with the valuable market reports and industry insights so that nothing gets missed. This Non-Invasive Prenatal Testing Market study also analyzes the market status, market share, growth rate, sales volume, future trends, market drivers, market restraints, revenue generation, opportunities and challenges, risks and entry barriers, sales channels, and distributors. Market analysis provides an examination of various market segments that are relied upon to observe the fastest development amid the estimated forecast frame. The most appropriate method for the distribution of certain products can also be analysed with this Non-Invasive Prenatal Testing Market research study.

Non-invasive prenatal testing market is expected to gain market growth in the forecast period of 2020 to 2027. Data Bridge Market Research analyses the market to account to USD 11.26 billion by 2027 growing at a CAGR of 15.57% in the above-mentioned forecast period. Rising healthcare expenditure worldwide is expected to create new opportunity for the market.

Non- invasive prenatal testing is DNA based blood test which is specially performed to check the risk of any genetic abnormalities in fetus. This is specially performed to check the chances of Down syndrome, Patau syndrome, Edwards syndrome among others.

Major Players:-

The major players covered in non- invasive prenatal testing market report are Illumina, Inc., Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., PerkinElmer Inc., Agilent Technologies, Inc., BGI, F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd, Natera Inc., YOURGENE HEALTH., Quest Diagnostics Incorporated, Eurofins LifeCodexx GmbH., IGENOMIX INDIA, 10x Genomics, NIPD Genetics, Progenity, Inc., Invitae Corporation, Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc., among other domestic and global players. Market share data is available for Global, North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South America separately. DBMR analysts understand competitive strengths and provide competitive analysis for each competitor separately.

Increasing demand for non-invasive techniques is expected to drive the market growth. Some of the other factors such as increasing risk associated with the chromosomal abnormalities, favourable reimbursement policy for NIPT, rising awareness about the NIPT, advancement in the new medical treatments and affordability & accessibility of the test will further accelerate the non- invasive prenatal testing market in the forecast period of 2020 to 2027.

Healthcare Infrastructure Growth Installed Base and New Technology Penetration

Non-invasive prenatal testing market also provides you with detailed market analysis for every country growth in healthcare expenditure for capital equipment, installed base of different kind of products for non- invasive prenatal testing market, impact of technology using life line curves and changes in healthcare regulatory scenarios and their impact on the non- invasive prenatal testing market. The data is available for historic period 2010 to 2018.

Competitive Landscape and Non-Invasive Prenatal Testing Market Share Analysis

Non- invasive prenatal testing market competitive landscape provides details by competitor. Details included are company overview, company financials, revenue generated, market potential, investment in research and development, new market initiatives, global presence, production sites and facilities, production capacities, company strengths and weaknesses, product launch, product width and breadth, application dominance. The above data points provided are only related to the companies’ focus related to non- invasive prenatal testing market.

Global Non-Invasive Prenatal Testing Market By Product & Services (Products, Services), Method (Ultrasound Detection, Biochemical Screening Test, Cell-Free DNA in Maternal Plasma Tests), Application (Trisomy, Microdeletion Syndrome, Other), End- User (Diagnostic Laboratories, Hospitals), Test Type (Materni21, Harmony, Panorama, Verify, NIFTY, Others), Technology (NGS, WGS, Others), Country (U.S., Canada, Mexico, Germany, Italy, U.K., France, Spain, Netherlands, Belgium, Switzerland, Turkey, Russia, Rest of Europe, Japan, China, India, South Korea, Australia, Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, Indonesia, Philippines, Rest of Asia- Pacific, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of South America, South Africa, Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Israel, Rest of Middle East & Africa), Market Trends and Forecast to 2027

Dearth of skilled & trained professionals, strict norms & regulation by government and complexity associated with the test accuracy in obese women is expected to hamper the market growth in the mentioned forecast period.

This non- invasive prenatal testing market report provides details of new recent developments, trade regulations, import export analysis, production analysis, value chain optimization, market share, impact of domestic and localised market players, analyses opportunities in terms of emerging revenue pockets, changes in market regulations, strategic market growth analysis, market size, category market growths, application niches and dominance, product approvals, product launches, geographical expansions, technological innovations in the market. To gain more info on Data Bridge Market Research non-invasive prenatal testing market contact us for an Analyst Brief, our team will help you take an informed market decision to achieve market growth.

Global Non- Invasive Prenatal Testing Market Scope and Market Size

Non- invasive prenatal testing market is segmented on the basis of product & services, method, application, end- user, test type and technology. The growth amongst these segments will help you analyse meagre growth segments in the industries, and provide the users with valuable market overview and market insights to help them in making strategic decisions for identification of core market applications.

On the basis of product & services, the non- invasive prenatal testing market is segmented into products and services. Product segment is divided into consumables and instruments. Consumables are further divided into assay kits & reagents and disposables. The instruments segment is divided into ultrasound devices, next-generation sequencing systems, polymerase chain reaction instruments, microarrays, and other.

Method segment of the non- invasive prenatal testing market is divided into ultrasound detection, biochemical screening test and cell-free DNA in maternal plasma tests

The application segment of the non- invasive prenatal testing market is divided into trisomy, microdeletion syndrome and other

End- users segment of the non- invasive prenatal testing market is segmented into diagnostic laboratories and hospitals

On the basis of test type, the non- invasive prenatal testing market is divided into Materni21, harmony, panorama, verify, NIFTY and others

The technology segment of the non- invasive prenatal testing market is divided into NGS, WGS and others

Non-Invasive Prenatal Testing Market Country Level Analysis

Non- invasive prenatal testing market is analysed and market size insights and trends are provided by product & services, method, application, end- user, test type and technology as referenced above.

The countries covered in non- invasive prenatal testing market report are U.S., Canada and Mexico in North America, Germany, France, U.K., Netherlands, Switzerland, Belgium, Russia, Italy, Spain, Turkey, Rest of Europe in Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, Singapore, Malaysia, Australia, Thailand, Indonesia, Philippines, Rest of Asia-Pacific (APAC) in Asia-Pacific (APAC), Saudi Arabia, U.A.E, South Africa, Egypt, Israel, Rest of Middle East and Africa (MEA) as a part of Middle East and Africa (MEA), Brazil, Argentina and Rest of South America as part of South America.

North America is expected to have the largest market for non- invasive prenatal testing market in the forecast period of 2020 to 2027 while Asia-Pacific is expected to have the highest CAGR due to improvement in the healthcare infrastructure and increasing awareness programs for NIPT.

The country section of the non- invasive prenatal testing market report also provides individual market impacting factors and changes in regulation in the market domestically that impacts the current and future trends of the market. Data points such as consumption volumes, production sites and volumes, import export analysis, price trend analysis, cost of raw materials, down-stream and upstream value chain analysis are some of the major pointers used to forecast the market scenario for individual countries. Also, presence and availability of global brands and their challenges faced due to large or scarce competition from local and domestic brands, impact of domestic tariffs and trade routes are considered while providing forecast analysis of the country data.

