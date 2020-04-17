North America Fire Testing 2027 Market Analysis by Advanced Technologies and Rising Demand Led by customers

Several factors that are impacting the market as a whole the macroeconomic circumstances, which affect new constructions and correspondingly the new equipment and service installations. The construction sector is witnessing a decent growth rate in recent times. The trend is foreseen to continue over the years, thereby creating a huge space for commercial and industrial constructions. Governments of various countries are undertaking initiatives with a motive to support the construction industry. The growth in the construction of commercial buildings is anticipated to provide prosperous opportunities to the market to grow across the globe; thus, positively impacting the.

Developed internet infrastructure, advances in semiconductors technology, availability of high definition displays are all on a path to completely transform the infrastructure sector. Big Data, IoT, AI trends are leading to concepts such as smart homes and smart buildings and are rapidly gaining widespread popularity. As far as the future of this industry is concerned, different components in a building would provide communication between each other in various aspects. Moreover, regulatory bodies are taking several initiatives to support the concept of a smart city and smart buildings. The increasing popularity of smart buildings is expected to support the increasing demand for fire testing.

NORTH AMERICA Fire testing MARKET – SEGMENTATION

North America Fire Testing Market – By Service

Testing

Inspection

Certification

North America Fire Testing Market – By Sourcing Type

In-house

Outsourced

North America Fire Testing Market – By Application

Building & Construction

Automotive

Industrial & Manufacturing

Consumer Goods & Retail

Aerospace & Defense

Others

North America Fire testing Market – By Country

US

Canada

Mexico

North America Fire testing Market – Companies Mentioned

Applus Services, SA

Bureau Veritas SA

Dekra

Element Materials Technology

International Fire Consultants Group

Intertek Group plc

SGS SA

TUV SUD AG

UL LLC

United Technologies Corporation

