Nursing Education Market Analysis and Professional Outlook 2020 to 2026

Global Nursing Education Market Research Report 2020 to 2026 provides a unique tool for evaluating the market, highlighting opportunities, and supporting strategic and tactical decision-making. This report recognizes that in this rapidly-evolving and competitive environment, up-to-date marketing information is essential to monitor performance and make critical decisions for growth and profitability.

The global Nursing Education market size was 8509 million US$ and it is expected to reach 10690 million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of 3.3% during 2019-2025.

Nurse education consists of the theoretical and practical training provided to nurses with the purpose to prepare them for their duties as nursing care professionals. This education is provided to nursing students by experienced nurses and other medical professionals who have qualified or experienced for educational tasks. Most countries offer nurse education courses that can be relevant to general nursing or to specialized areas including mental health nursing, pediatric nursing and post-operatory nursing. Courses leading to autonomous registration as a nurse typically last four years. Nurse education also provides post-qualification courses in specialist subjects within nursing.

Companies Mentioned are:-

Duke University, Johns Hopkins University, University of Pennsylvania, University of California, Karolinska Institute, King’s College London (KCL), University of Manchester, The University of Tokyo, Keio University, Peking University, Peking Union Medical College, All India Institute of Medical Sciences, New Delhi, Jamia Hamdard, National University of Singapore (NUS) And Others.

Market competition is not intense. Duke University, Johns Hopkins University, University of Pennsylvania etc. are the leaders of the industry. They hold the key technologies and patents, with high-end customers.

Europe is the largest market for Nursing Education, with a market share nearly 25.88% in 2018. Following Europe, USA is the second largest market with the market share of 24.71%, China and Japan are also an important sales region for the Nursing Education.

This report segments the Global Nursing Education market on the basis of types

Baccalaureate Degree (BS)

Associate Degree (AD)

Other Diploma

On the Basis of Application (BOA) the Global Nursing Education market is segmented into

Conventional Universities

Nursing Programs in Colleges

Further in the Nursing Education Market research reports, following points are included along with in-depth study of each point:

Production Analysis – Production of the Nursing Education is analyzed with respect to different regions, types, and applications. Here, price analysis of various Nursing Education Market key players is also covered.

Sales and Revenue Analysis – Both, sales and revenue are studied for the different regions of the Nursing Education Market. Another major aspect, price, which plays an important part in revenue generation, is also assessed in this section for the various regions.

Supply and Consumption – In continuation with sales, this section studies supply and consumption for the Nursing Education Market. This part also sheds light on the gap between supply and consumption. Import and export figures are also given in this part.

Competitors – In this section, various Nursing Education Market-leading players are studied with respect to their company profile, product portfolio, capacity, price, cost, and revenue.

Other analyses – Apart from the aforementioned information, trade and distribution analysis for the Nursing Education Market, the contact information of major manufacturers, suppliers and key consumers is also given. Also, SWOT analysis for new projects and feasibility analysis for new investment are included.

Geographically, this report is segmented into several key Regions, with production, consumption, revenue (million USD), and market share and growth rate in these regions, from 2014 to 2026 (forecast), covering North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India.

This independent report guarantees you will remain better informed than your competition. With over 150 tables and figures examining the Nursing Education market, the report gives you a visual, one-stop breakdown of the leading products, submarkets and market leader’s market revenue forecasts as well as analysis to 2026.

The report provides a basic overview of the Nursing Education market including definitions, classifications, applications and market chain structure. And development policies and plans are discussed as well as manufacturing processes and cost structures.

All the reports that we list have been tracking the impact of COVID-19 the market. Both upstream and downstream of the entire supplychain has been accounted for while doing this. Also, where possible, we will provide an additional COVID-19 update supplement/report to the report in Q3, please check for with the sales team.