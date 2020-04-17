Ophthalmic Devices Market is Expected to Grow at High CAGR During 2027

The ophthalmic devices are used for diagnosis, surgical, and vision correction purposes. The adoption of these devices has increased due to increasing cases of glaucoma, cataract, and other vision-related issues worldwide. Moreover, technological advancements are also bolstering the adoption rate globally.

Ophthalmic devices help in the diagnosis and correction of vision disorders. The aging population is a major driving factor in the market. Moreover, increasing cataract surgeries worldwide are also favoring the growth of the market. However, poor healthcare infrastructure in low & middle income countries and lack of awareness are major restraining factors of the market.

Top Dominating Key Players:

1. Alcon

2. HOYA Corporation

3. Bausch Health Companies Inc.

4. Carl Zeiss Meditec AG

5. HAAG-STREIT GROUP

6. TOPCON CORPORATION

7. Ziemer Ophthalmic Systems

8. NIDEK CO., LTD.

9. Johnson & Johnson Vision Care, Inc.

10. Essilor

Market Segmentation :

The global ophthalmic devices market is segmented on the basis of devices. Based on devices, the market is segmented as surgical devices, diagnostic and monitoring devices and vision correction devices. Surgical devices are further sub segmented into glaucoma drainage devices, glaucoma stents and implants, intraocular lenses, lasers and other surgical devices. Diagnostic and monitoring devices are sub segmented into autorefractors & keratometers, corneal topography systems, ophthalmic ultrasound imaging systems, and other diagnostic and monitoring devices. Vision correction devices are segmented into spectacles and contact lenses.

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides overview and forecast of the global ophthalmic devices market based on various segments. It also provides market size and forecast estimates from year 2017 to 2027 with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South & Central America. The ophthalmic devices market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report covers analysis and forecast of 18 countries globally along with current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

The report analyzes factors affecting ophthalmic devices market from both demand and supply side and further evaluates market dynamics affecting the market during the forecast period i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities, and future trends. The report also provides exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions namely; North America, Europe, APAC, MEA and South & Central America after evaluating political, economic, social and technological factors effecting the ophthalmic devices market in these regions.

