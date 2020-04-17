Personal Cloud Market 2020-2027 Advance Intelligent Solutions Drives The Growth Apple Inc, Microsoft Corporation, Google Inc, Box Inc, Amazon Web Services

The Personal Cloud Market is expected to grow worth of USD +74 Billion and at a CAGR of +26% over the forecast period 2020-2027.

The Research Insights has published a new informative report titled as, Personal Cloud Market. The report also elaborates on the global opportunities across several regions. It has been explained with a proper understanding of subject matter. This research study has been classified into different market segments and sub-segments.

Enterprises today are ominously evolving to match their user demands. The convergence of cloud with mobile devices has changed the work culture within organizations. It has also driven enterprises to extensively adopt personal cloud to escalate their overall productivity. The authorization to use one’s own mobile device to access work content, from anywhere and at any time, has further supplemented the rise in the personal cloud market.

Top Key Players:

Apple Inc, Microsoft Corporation, Google Inc, Box Inc, Amazon Web Services, Seagate Technology LLC, Dropbox Inc, Egnyte Inc, Buffalo Technology Inc, Sugarsync Inc

Indirect revenue refers to the revenue generated from sources such as licensing, advertising, business tie-ups with major technology providers or device manufacturers, and white-label cloud offerings. The major portion of indirect revenue is expected to come from North America, as the sale of electronic devices is the highest in the region.

The performance of global Personal Cloud market has been measured by examining different regions like North America, Latin America, Asia-Pacific, Africa, and the Middle East. The key region of the global Personal Cloud market is also explained with reasons behind the progress of the market. The competitive landscape of the global market is also presented in the report.

Table of Content:

Global Personal Cloud Market Research Report 2020-2027

Chapter 1: Industry Overview

Chapter 2: Personal Cloud Market International and China Market Analysis

Chapter 3: Environment Analysis of Market.

Chapter 4: Analysis of Revenue by Classifications

Chapter 5: Analysis of Revenue by Regions and Applications

Chapter 6: Analysis of Personal Cloud Market Revenue Market Status.

Chapter 7: Analysis of Industry Key Manufacturers

Chapter 8: Sales Price and Gross Margin Analysis of Market.

Chapter 9: ………………Continue To TOC

