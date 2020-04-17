Polyphenol Market Is Expected To Demostrate A Cagr Of 8.26% By 2022 | Indena S.P.A.,Frutarom Ltd,Martin Bauer Group,DSM,HERZA Schokolade GMBH & Co. KG,Futureceuticals

The global polyphenol market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 8.26% from 2016 to 2022 to reach $1,121 million by 2022, which was estimated at $757 million in 2015. Polyphenols, also known as phytochemicals, are secondary metabolites found abundantly in natural plants that act as antioxidants.

They help human body to protect against damage caused by aggression by pathogens, free radicals, and active atoms that result in tissue damage. Over 8,000 polyphenols have been identified in tea, wine, chocolates, fruits, vegetables, olive oil, and others.

The health effects of polyphenols depend on the amount consumed and their bioavailability. Polyphenols have diverse health benefits including prevention of cancer, inhibition of angiogenesis, protection of skin against ultraviolet radiations, antiaging property, promotion of brain health, maintenance of blood sugar level, and protection of the cardiovascular system. Moreover, many skin care products or cosmeceuticals have been developed with polyphenol-enriched plant extracts. Polyphenols also help in prevention of UV-induced skin photo-damage, which includes the risk of skin cancer.

Some of the key players of Polyphenol Market:

Indena S.P.A.,Frutarom Ltd,Martin Bauer Group,DSM,HERZA Schokolade GMBH & Co. KG,Futureceuticals,Glanbia Nutritionals,Amax NutraSource Inc,Sabinsa Corporation,Kemin Health,Cargill Inc,Blue California,Fruitomed

The market is driven by the growth in aging population in developed as well as developing countries owing to rise in health consciousness. Moreover, increase in awareness of health benefits offered by polyphenol is also expected to boost the market growth. For instance, consumption of polyphenols limits the risk of coronary heart diseases; and resveratrol, the wine polyphenol, prevents platelet aggregation.

Other factors such as rise in preference of herbal products over synthetic products is also expected to drive the market. However, complex manufacturing process and stringent regulations over the approval of polyphenol limit the growth of the market. Increase in demand owing to a number of applications of polyphenols provides growth opportunities to the global polyphenol market.

The “Polyphenol Market Analysis to 2022” is a specialized and in-depth study of the Polyphenol industry with a focus on the global market trend. The report aims to provide an overview of global Polyphenol market with detailed market segmentation by solution, security type, application, vehicle type and geography. The global Polyphenol market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the market.

After studying key companies, the report focuses on the startups contributing towards the growth of the market. Possible mergers and acquisitions among the startups and key organizations are identified by the report’s authors in the study. Most companies in the Polyphenol market are currently engaged in adopting new technologies, strategies, product developments, expansions, and long-term contracts to maintain their dominance in the global market.

The Global Polyphenol Market research report offers an in-depth analysis of the global market, providing relevant information for the new market entrants or well-established players. Some of the key strategies employed by leading key players operating in the market and their impact analysis have been included in this research report.

