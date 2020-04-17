Potential impact of coronavirus outbreak on Infant Nutritional Premix Market Growth Opportunities, Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Geographic Segmentation & Competitive Landscape Report to 2029

Growing outbreak of the COVID-19 (Coronavirus) has forced companies in the Infant Nutritional Premix market to find alternatives for their diverse business processes. Latest research analysis of COVID-19 and its impact on the Infant Nutritional Premix market is providing companies in the market landscape with new ideas and tactics to overcome challenges of the pandemic.

A new market study published by Market Research Reports Search Engine (MRRSE) suggests that the global Infant Nutritional Premix market is slated to grow at a CAGR of ~XX% over the assessment period (20XX-20XX). Further, the report takes into consideration the different market aspects that are likely to shape the future prospects of the Infant Nutritional Premix market by assessing the historical and current market trends.

The Infant Nutritional Premix market study is a valuable tool for market players and emerging players who are vying to solidify their presence in the global Infant Nutritional Premix market. Further, the report ponders over the underlying trends and price trend analysis that are likely to impact the growth potential of the Infant Nutritional Premix market during the assessment period.

Key Market Insights Included in the Report:

Roadmap of the various growth opportunities in the global Infant Nutritional Premix market

Ongoing research and development activities within the Infant Nutritional Premix market

Impact of the regulatory policies on the Infant Nutritional Premix market in different regions

Key insights related to the scope of innovation in the Infant Nutritional Premix market

Regional assessment of the market in terms of market share, size, and growth

Regional Assessment

The regional assessment included in the report provides an in-depth understanding of the regional aspects of the Infant Nutritional Premix market. This section of the report provides a deep understanding of the various regulatory policies that are anticipated to influence the market scenario in each region.

growing demand for probiotic infant formula to present potential growth opportunities

Infant premix is essentially a customized blend of minerals, vitamins and other functional ingredients that are used in infant formula and products that facilitate baby nutrition. Infants require optimum intake of vitamins and minerals to effectively promote postnatal growth and also reduce infant mortality and morbidity. Infant nutritional premixes enhance nutritional value to the product.

After a thorough analysis on global infant nutritional premixes market, we have come up with vital insights describing growth avenues for these products. The infant nutritional premix sector is a lucrative one which is gaining importance across the globe. In this research study, we have covered analysis on various ingredient types, their functionalities and widely preferred forms of infant nutritional premixes. In our research report we have highlighted the growth path of the global market. As per our analysts, the global market for infant nutritional premixes is expected to reach a significant valuation by end of the assessment period. Growing at a rate of 5.6% during the period of assessment, the sale of infant nutritional premixes is expected to exceed US$ 300 Mn by end of the year of assessment (2028) from a value of about US$ 173 Mn in 2017.

There has been an astounding growth in the number of infant formula brands in developed countries as well as emerging economies

Increasing per capita income coupled with growing per capita expenditure on infant care has triggered the production of infant nutrition products. Adoption of infant nutrition products has boosted the use of nutritional premixes that enhance the nutritional value of the product. Moreover, with increasing health awareness among consumers, the consumption and demand for best quality infant formula has risen, and is further strengthening the growth of the market for premium nutritional products. This has spurred the consumption of nutritional premixes in infant formula. Additionally, growth in urban population and change in preference of consumers towards high nutritional value products is also expected to push the sale of infant nutritional premixes. In addition, probiotics have played a vital role in infant formula by enriching beneficial microbes in human body for efficient functioning of body metabolism. They are considered as an important ingredient in nutritional premixes.

Demand for vitamin D in premixes is rising due to increasing deficiencies related to bone health, especially among infants at a global level. Manufacturers are offering nutritional premix solutions associated with bone health with a customized blend of minerals, vitamins amino acids and nucleotides. Also, bone health premix that include nutrients such as calcium, phosphorous, vitamin D and iron that offer various bone health related benefits are also being developed. Bone health has gained lot of traction since the past several years which is expected to fuel the demand for infant nutritional premixes in the coming years. As per research, sale of infant nutritional premixes for bone health functionality is estimated to reach a value of over US$ 100 Mn by end of the period of forecast (2028). Moreover, bone health function segment is projected to expand at a high rate of 6.7% throughout the assessment period.

Key queries addressed in the report:

Which region is likely to gain market attractiveness over the forecast period? What are the various factors that are likely to accelerate the demand for the Infant Nutritional Premix in the upcoming years? What is the predicted volume and value of the Infant Nutritional Premix market by 2029? What are the growth prospects of the Infant Nutritional Premix market in region 1? What are the potential threats and limitstions that could hamper the growth of the Infant Nutritional Premix market?

