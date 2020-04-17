Potting Compound Market Growth rate by 2025 – Top Key Vendors, Trend, Segmentation, Drivers, Challenges Henkel AG & Co. KGaA, The 3M Company, MG Chemicals, ELANTAS GmbH, ALPAS Srl

The global potting compounds market was valued at $2,904.2 million in 2017, and it is expected to reach $3,836.5 million by the end of 2025, growing at CAGR of 3.6% from 2018 to 2025.

Potting compounds are used as encapsulants to protect electronic components and equipment from water, chemical chock, voltage discharge, vibration, and physical damage. Potting material is introduced during the electronic assembly and offers excellent adhesive properties; hence, they are extremely difficult to remove once they are placed in the desired place by making rework impossible. Potting process can be performed either manually or by using automated meter-mix-dispense (MMD) equipment.

Get Sample of the Report at https://www.reportsweb.com/inquiry&RW00012728098/sample

Some of the major manufacturers profiled in the report include Henkel AG & Co. KGaA, The 3M Company, MG Chemicals, ELANTAS GmbH, ALPAS Srl, Dymax Corporation, Master Bond, Inc., Lord Corporation, Aremco Products, Inc., RBC Industries, Inc., Shanghai Sepna Chemical Technology Co. Ltd., DowDupont Inc, HItach Chemical LLC, WEVO-CHEMIE Gmb, Huntsman Advanced Materials, and Wacker-Chemie.

The Potting Compound Market report give a 360-degree holistic view of the market and highlights the key developments, drivers, restraints and future trends with impact analysis of these trends on the market for short-term, mid-term and long-term during the forecast period. In addition, the report also provides profiles of major companies along with detailed SWOT analysis, financial facts and key developments of products/service from the past three years.

Electronics and electrical production is rising at a rapid pace due to rise in nuclear families and resulting sale of electronics appliances. With this the need for protecting the components also increase, thereby driving the potting compounds market. Growth in preference for portable products and smaller devices has led to the trend for microelectronics, thereby driving the demand for potting material. On the other hand, growth of this market is expected to restrain by improper selection of the potting resin due to application-specific nature of few potting resins.

The global Potting Compound Market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the key players and offers key trends and opportunities in the market.

Get Discount for This Report @ https://www.reportsweb.com/inquiry&RW00012728098/discount

Table of Contents

Chapter 1: Introduction

Chapter 2: Executive Summary

Chapter 3: Market Overview

Chapter 4: Potting Compound Market, By Component

Chapter 5: Potting Compound Market, By Deployment

Chapter 6: Potting Compound Market, By Organization Size

Chapter 7: Potting Compound Market, By Application

Chapter 8: Potting Compound Market, By Region

Chapter 9: Competitive Landscape

To Continue…

About ReportsWeb:

ReportsWeb.com is a one stop shop of market research reports and solutions to various companies across the globe. We help our clients in their decision support system by helping them choose most relevant and cost effective research reports and solutions from various publishers. We provide best in class customer service and our customer support team is always available to help you on your research queries.

Contact Us:

Call: +1-646-491-9876

Email: [email protected]