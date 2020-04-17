Protective Clothing Market is thriving worldwide by top key players like Lakeland Industries, 3M Company, Workrite Uniform Company, W. L. Gore & Associates

Innovation in textile industry and launch of new fibers have transformed the familiar functions of conventional textile to the advance textile industry. Protective clothing are manufactured using traditional textile production technologies such as weaving, knitting, and non-woven materials. Specialized techniques such as 3D weaving, spacer fabric knitting and braiding using natural and man-made fibers, and finishing technology are also employed in the manufacturing of protective clothing. Wide range of high performance fibers are used in manufacturing of protective clothing to impart protection from hazardous environment. For example, Kevlar, Nomex (DuPont), Twaron (Acordis) aramids, Spectra (Allied) HDPE fibers, PBI, Kermel (Rhone Poulenc), P84 (Inspec), carbon impregnated fibers, aramid spunlace materials, fiberglass, steel, copper, and other metal fibers finds application in the protective clothing.

Leading Protective Clothing Market Players:

I. du Pont de Nemours and Company

Lakeland Industries Inc.

3M Company

Workrite Uniform Company Inc.

L. Gore & Associates

Glen Raven

Ballyclare Limited

Koninklijke Ten Cate NV

Cetriko and Teijin Limited

The Protective Clothing Market report give a 360-degree holistic view of the market and highlights the key developments, drivers, restraints and future trends with impact analysis of these trends on the market for short-term, mid-term and long-term during the forecast period. In addition, the report also provides profiles of major companies along with detailed SWOT analysis, financial facts and key developments of products/service from the past three years.

Protective clothing are used in protection of workers and professionals in various end-use industries owing to their novel chemical and physical attributes, to counteract potential threats in hazardous environment. Heavy investment in R&D activities by government organizations is expected to propel the market growth. However, extended research timelines incur high cost to companies, which restricts the growth of the market.

The global Protective Clothing Market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the key players and offers key trends and opportunities in the market.

