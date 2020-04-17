Range Hood Fans Market-Industry Trends, Opportunities and Forecasts to Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast 2024

According to this study, over the next five years the Range Hood Fans market will register a 4.2% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach US$ 13100 million by 2024, from US$ 10300 million in 2019. In particular, this report presents the global market share (sales and revenue) of key companies in Range Hood Fans business, shared in Chapter 3.

Range Hood Fan is a kind of kitchen appliance used for the purification of kitchen environment. This product is a device containing a mechanical fan that hangs above the stove or cooktop in the kitchen.

The concentration degree of range hood fans industry is not high. There are more than one hundreds manufacturers in the world, and high-end products mainly from Germany, Italy and USA. In the world wide, giant manufactures mainly headquarter in Italy, Germany and USA. In China, the manufactures mainly located in Guangdong, Zhejiang and Shandong province. The gap between big, small and medium-sized company is expanding. But there is a mutual trend that all manufactures are moving towards to higher end market.

Many companies have several plants, usually close to aimed consumption market. There are international companies set up factories in China too. Elica (Italy) Fab is in Zhejiang, Siemens (Germany) has three plants. Some company like Elica usually take a joint venture enter into aim market, in China, there is Zhejiang PUTI; In India, there is Elica PB India Private Limited; In Japan, there is ARIAFINA.

All manufactures in the world are committed to the improvement of product. In recent two years, some of Chinese manufactures can almost catch up with the world’s leading technology too.

This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares, and growth opportunities of Range Hood Fans market by product type, application, key manufacturers and key regions and countries.

The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market. The key manufacturers covered in this report: Breakdown data in in Chapter 3.

BSH Group

Electrolux

Whirlpool

Elica

ROBAM

Fuji Industrial

VATTI

Miele

FOTILE

Midea

Nortek

SACON

FABER

Haier

Macro

DE&E

Panasonic

FAGOR

Tecnowind

Vanward

SAKURA

Sanfer

Bertazzoni

Summit

In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key manufacturers and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.

This study considers the Range Hood Fans value and volume generated from the sales of the following segments:

Segmentation by product type: breakdown data from 2014 to 2019, in Section 2.3; and forecast to 2024 in section 11.7.

Wall-Chimney Hood

Under-Cabinet Hood

Island Hood

Downdraft Hood

Segmentation by application: breakdown data from 2014 to 2019, in Section 2.4; and forecast to 2024 in section 11.8.

On-line Shop

Franchised Store

Shopping Mall & Supermarket

This report also splits the market by region: Breakdown data in Chapter 4, 5, 6, 7 and 8.

Americas

United States

Canada

Mexico

Brazil

APAC

China

Japan

Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Australia

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Russia

Spain

Middle East & Africa

Egypt

South Africa

Israel

Turkey

GCC Countries

Research objectives

To study and analyze the global Range Hood Fans consumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, product type and application, history data from 2014 to 2018, and forecast to 2024.

To understand the structure of Range Hood Fans market by identifying its various subsegments.

Focuses on the key global Range Hood Fans manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the Range Hood Fans with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

To project the consumption of Range Hood Fans submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

Table of Contents

2019-2024 Global Range Hood Fans Consumption Market Report

1 Scope of the Report

1.1 Market Introduction

1.2 Research Objectives

1.3 Years Considered

1.4 Market Research Methodology

1.5 Economic Indicators

1.6 Currency Considered

2 Executive Summary

2.1 World Market Overview

2.1.1 Global Range Hood Fans Consumption 2014-2024

2.1.2 Range Hood Fans Consumption CAGR by Region

2.2 Range Hood Fans Segment by Type

2.2.1 Wall-Chimney Hood

2.2.2 Under-Cabinet Hood

2.2.3 Island Hood

2.2.4 Downdraft Hood

2.3 Range Hood Fans Consumption by Type

2.3.1 Global Range Hood Fans Consumption Market Share by Type (2014-2019)

2.3.2 Global Range Hood Fans Revenue and Market Share by Type (2014-2019)

2.3.3 Global Range Hood Fans Sale Price by Type (2014-2019)

2.4 Range Hood Fans Segment by Application

2.4.1 On-line Shop

2.4.2 Franchised Store

2.4.3 Shopping Mall & Supermarket

2.5 Range Hood Fans Consumption by Application

2.5.1 Global Range Hood Fans Consumption Market Share by Application (2014-2019)

2.5.2 Global Range Hood Fans Value and Market Share by Application (2014-2019)

2.5.3 Global Range Hood Fans Sale Price by Application (2014-2019)

3 Global Range Hood Fans by Players

3.1 Global Range Hood Fans Sales Market Share by Players

3.1.1 Global Ran

