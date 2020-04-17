Rising Demand from Consumers to Push Sales of 2018 – 2028 Human Milk Glycans Market

Human Milk Glycans Market Outlook

Breastfeeding is a highly effective way of preventing morbidity and mortality in infancy. Oligosaccharides are the third most significant component of human milk that protect against infectious agents which are conjugated and expressed as glycolipids, glycoproteins, and other structures. The conjugated and unconjugated forms of oligosaccharides are together classified as glycans. The human milk glycans, includes oligosaccharides create a major and an innate immunologic mechanism due to which human milk glycans protect breast-fed infants from infections. Thus, these protective human milk glycans are useful as a basis for the development of new therapeutic and prophylactic agents that inhibit diseases caused by mucosal micro-organisms. Human milk glycans is a significant innovation in infant formula because until now human milk oligosaccharides were only found naturally in breast milk. Now, as a result of extensive research and development activities and advanced technology, companies can repeat these molecules which are similar to those found in breast milk.

Human Milk Glycans Market: Reasons for Covering This Title

Expanding baby food industry, growing baby boomers population globally, increasing proportion of women in employment, growing government campaigns to promote breastfeeding, and benefits associated with human milk glycans provides nutrition, innate immune protection, and offer other developmental benefits to infants are the some of the factors accelerating the growth of human milk glycans market during the forecast period. Moreover, according to various research studies human milk glycans protect babies with the potential enteric bacteria and expanding health and wellness packaged food trend coupled with the rise in various research and development activities to improve product quality create an opportunity for human milk glycans in the near future. However, stringent government regulations related to infant formula products, and the high cost of ready-to-eat baby food products may hamper the growth of the market during the forecast period.

Global Human Milk Glycans: Market Segmentation

On the basis of form type, the global human milk glycans market has been segmented as –

Powder

Liquid

On the basis of end use, the global human milk glycans market has been segmented as –

Hospitals

Pharmacies

Others

Global Human Milk Glycans Market: Key Players

Some of the key players operating in the global human milk glycans market are Mead Johnson Nutrition, Nestlé S.A., Abbott Nutrition, FrieslandCampina, Pfizer Inc., Child Food Co. Ltd., The Kraft Heinz Company, Danone Nutricia, Perrigo Nutritionals, and others.