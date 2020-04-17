Running Shoes Market Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast 2020 – 2024

According to this study, over the next five years the Running Shoes market will register a 5.0% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach US$ 17200 million by 2024, from US$ 12800 million in 2019. In particular, this report presents the global market share (sales and revenue) of key companies in Running Shoes business, shared in Chapter 3.

Running Shoes are footwear designed for off-road travel and include many design features not found on a road-specific model. Running Shoes involve running or walking in an outdoor environment on a natural terrain, taking advantage of the geographical features offered by each region.

Running events are becoming more popular, and for competition it is even more important than ever to be light on your feet and quick. For this reason running shoes are designed to tackle hard impacts, but are also lightweight and airy.

Currently, the main material of running shoes is mesh fabric, EVA, rubber, glue and others. But different manufacturers will choose raw materials with special functions. The main consumption group is outdoor enthusiasts.

The sales price of Running Shoes keeps fluctuate in past five years owing to the price of raw material and the number of trail runners. The price is at about 80 USD/Pair in recent years. In the next few years, we predict that price will keep to decline.

The global running shoes consuming market will still have a certain amount of growth. The prodution will reach 197400 K Pairs in 2021. The growth rate will increase at a CARG about 5%. The main consumption regions will be in Europe, North America and China.

This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares, and growth opportunities of Running Shoes market by product type, application, key manufacturers and key regions and countries.

The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market. The key manufacturers covered in this report: Breakdown data in in Chapter 3.

Brooks

Salomon

Asics

New Balance

Saucony

The North Face

Deckers

Montrail

LOWA

Tecnica

Adidas

Nike

Vasque

Scarpa

La Sportiva

Pearl Izumi

Under Armour

Mizuno

Puma

Zamberlan

Topo Athletic

Keen

Hanwag

Altra

Merrell

Garmont

SKECHERS

Lining

ANTA

In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key manufacturers and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.

This study considers the Running Shoes value and volume generated from the sales of the following segments:

Segmentation by product type: breakdown data from 2014 to 2019, in Section 2.3; and forecast to 2024 in section 11.7.

Barefoot Shoes

Low profile Shoes

Traditional Shoes

Maximalist Shoes

Others

Segmentation by application: breakdown data from 2014 to 2019, in Section 2.4; and forecast to 2024 in section 11.8.

Men Running Shoes

Women Running Shoes

This report also splits the market by region: Breakdown data in Chapter 4, 5, 6, 7 and 8.

Americas

United States

Canada

Mexico

Brazil

APAC

China

Japan

Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Australia

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Russia

Spain

Middle East & Africa

Egypt

South Africa

Israel

Turkey

GCC Countries

Research objectives

To study and analyze the global Running Shoes consumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, product type and application, history data from 2014 to 2018, and forecast to 2024.

To understand the structure of Running Shoes market by identifying its various subsegments.

Focuses on the key global Running Shoes manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the Running Shoes with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

To project the consumption of Running Shoes submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

Table of Contents

2019-2024 Global Running Shoes Consumption Market Report

1 Scope of the Report

1.1 Market Introduction

1.2 Research Objectives

1.3 Years Considered

1.4 Market Research Methodology

1.5 Economic Indicators

1.6 Currency Considered

2 Executive Summary

2.1 World Market Overview

2.1.1 Global Running Shoes Consumption 2014-2024

2.1.2 Running Shoes Consumption CAGR by Region

2.2 Running Shoes Segment by Type

2.2.1 Barefoot Shoes

2.2.2 Low profile Shoes

2.2.3 Traditional Shoes

2.2.4 Maximalist Shoes

2.2.5 Others

2.3 Running Shoes Consumption by Type

2.3.1 Global Running Shoes Consumption Market Share by Type (2014-2019)

2.3.2 Global Running Shoes Revenue and Market Share by Type (2014-2019)

2.3.3 Global Running Shoes Sale Price by Type (2014-2019)

2.4 Running Shoes Segment by Application

2.4.1 Men Running Shoes

2.4.2 Women Running Shoes

2.5 Running Shoes Consumption by Application

2.5.1 Global Running Shoes Consumption Market Share by Application (2014-2019)

2.5.2 Global Running Shoes Value and Market Share by Application (2014-2019)

2.5.3 Global Running Shoes Sale Price by Application (2014-2019)

3 Global Running Shoes by Players

3.1 Global Running Shoes Sales Market Share by Players

3.1.1 Global Running Shoes Sales by Players (2017-2019)

Continued….

