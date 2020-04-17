Screen Protector Market Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast 2020 – 2024

According to this study, over the next five years the Screen Protector market will register a 14.0% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach US$ 3970 million by 2024, from US$ 1810 million in 2019. In particular, this report presents the global market share (sales and revenue) of key companies in Screen Protector business, shared in Chapter 3.

A screen protector is a layer of protective film to avoid scratches, wear, or contamination on the screen surface of an electronic product. Now screen protectors are widely used for mobile phones, tablets, laptops, LCD TVs, handheld video game devices, cameras, GPS unit, e-book readers and other electronic items. Especially after the emergence of intelligent mobile phone, screen protector has been widely used.

The prices of Screen Protector will continue to decline. Screen Protector’s business competition and the gradually falling prices of Screen Protector raw materials prompted the Screen Protector prices to continue to decline.

Despite the presence of competition problems, due to the clear global recovery trend, investors are still optimistic about this area, in future still more new investment will enter into the field. Technology and cost are two major problems.

Although sales of Screen Protector brought a lot of opportunities, for the new entrants with only advantage in capital without sufficient support in technology and downstream channels, the research group did not recommend taking risk the enter this market.

This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares, and growth opportunities of Screen Protector market by product type, application, key manufacturers and key regions and countries.

The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market. The key manufacturers covered in this report: Breakdown data in in Chapter 3.

ZAGG

OtterBox

3M

BELKIN

TECH ARMOR

MOSHI

XtremeGuard

Spigen

BodyGuardz

NuShield

POWERSUPPORT

CROCFOL

Halo Screen Protector Film

CRYSTAL ARMOR

Dicota

Simplism

DEFF

PanzerGlass

Amplim

Air-J

intelliARMOR

Screen Cares

Valma

iCarez

Momax

Capdase

Pisen

Benks

ADPO

OK8

Nillkin

Mcdodo

Jcpal

CJY Tech

Zupool

Kindwei

In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key manufacturers and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.

This study considers the Screen Protector value and volume generated from the sales of the following segments:

Segmentation by product type: breakdown data from 2014 to 2019, in Section 2.3; and forecast to 2024 in section 11.7.

PET

Tempered Glass

Others

Segmentation by application: breakdown data from 2014 to 2019, in Section 2.4; and forecast to 2024 in section 11.8.

Mobile Phones

Tablets

Notebook

Others

This report also splits the market by region: Breakdown data in Chapter 4, 5, 6, 7 and 8.

Americas

United States

Canada

Mexico

Brazil

APAC

China

Japan

Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Australia

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Russia

Spain

Middle East & Africa

Egypt

South Africa

Israel

Turkey

GCC Countries

Research objectives

To study and analyze the global Screen Protector consumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, product type and application, history data from 2014 to 2018, and forecast to 2024.

To understand the structure of Screen Protector market by identifying its various subsegments.

Focuses on the key global Screen Protector manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the Screen Protector with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

To project the consumption of Screen Protector submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

