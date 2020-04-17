Ski Gear and Equipment Market Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast 2020 – 2024

According to this study, over the next five years the Ski Gear & Equipment market will register a 4.1% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach US$ 6850 million by 2024, from US$ 5400 million in 2019. In particular, this report presents the global market share (sales and revenue) of key companies in Ski Gear & Equipment business, shared in Chapter 3.

Ski Gear & Equipment refers to the equipment used by a skier, which include Skis & Snowboard, Ski Boots, Ski Apparel, Ski Protection and others.

Ski gear & equipment include skis, snowboard, boots, bindings, pole and apparel, helmet and goggle and other collections. Skis and boots are the most expensive equipment.

Europe is the largest consumption market of the world with 56.29% in 2015, which take half of the market; North America behind the Europe with 20.18%, become the second largest market .China and Japan and Europe has more than 95% market of Asia.

Burton, Atomic, Rossignol, Salomon and Ficher are the top 5 manufactories of the world, the 5 companies take the lead than the others, has more than 21% of the market.

This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares, and growth opportunities of Ski Gear & Equipment market by product type, application, key manufacturers and key regions and countries.

Request a sample of this report @ https://www.orbisresearch.com/contacts/request-sample/2658012

The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market. The key manufacturers covered in this report: Breakdown data in in Chapter 3.

Descente

Atomic

Rossignol

Decathlon

Goldwin

Head

K2 Sports

Burton

Helly Hansen

Fischer

DC

Scott

Smith Optics

Swix

Columbia

Volkl

Lafuma

Uvex

Black Diamond

Phenix

Mammut

Dianese

In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key manufacturers and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.

This study considers the Ski Gear & Equipment value and volume generated from the sales of the following segments:

Segmentation by product type: breakdown data from 2014 to 2019, in Section 2.3; and forecast to 2024 in section 11.7.

Skis & Snowboard

Ski Boots

Ski Apparel

Ski Protection

Segmentation by application: breakdown data from 2014 to 2019, in Section 2.4; and forecast to 2024 in section 11.8.

Alpine

Nordic

Browse the complete report @ https://www.orbisresearch.com/reports/index/global-ski-gear-and-equipment-market-growth-2019-2024

This report also splits the market by region: Breakdown data in Chapter 4, 5, 6, 7 and 8.

Americas

United States

Canada

Mexico

Brazil

APAC

China

Japan

Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Australia

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Russia

Spain

Middle East & Africa

Egypt

South Africa

Israel

Turkey

GCC Countries

Research objectives

To study and analyze the global Ski Gear & Equipment consumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, product type and application, history data from 2014 to 2018, and forecast to 2024.

To understand the structure of Ski Gear & Equipment market by identifying its various subsegments.

Focuses on the key global Ski Gear & Equipment manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the Ski Gear & Equipment with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

To project the consumption of Ski Gear & Equipment submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

Table of Contents

2019-2024 Global Ski Gear & Equipment Consumption Market Report

1 Scope of the Report

1.1 Market Introduction

1.2 Research Objectives

1.3 Years Considered

1.4 Market Research Methodology

1.5 Economic Indicators

1.6 Currency Considered

2 Executive Summary

2.1 World Market Overview

2.1.1 Global Ski Gear & Equipment Consumption 2014-2024

2.1.2 Ski Gear & Equipment Consumption CAGR by Region

2.2 Ski Gear & Equipment Segment by Type

2.2.1 Skis & Snowboard

2.2.2 Ski Boots

2.2.3 Ski Apparel

2.2.4 Ski Protection

2.3 Ski Gear & Equipment Consumption by Type

2.3.1 Global Ski Gear & Equipment Consumption Market Share by Type (2014-2019)

2.3.2 Global Ski Gear & Equipment Revenue and Market Share by Type (2014-2019)

2.3.3 Global Ski Gear & Equipment Sale Price by Type (2014-2019)

2.4 Ski Gear & Equipment Segment by Application

2.4.1 Alpine

2.4.2 Nordic

2.5 Ski Gear & Equipment Consumption by Application

2.5.1 Global Ski Gear & Equipment Consumption Market Share by Application (2014-2019)

2.5.2 Global Ski Gear & Equipment Value and Market Share by Application (2014-2019)

2.5.3 Global Ski Gear & Equipment Sale Price by Application (2014-2019)

3 Global Ski Gear & Equipment by Players

3.1 Global Ski Gear & Equipment Sales Market Share by Players

3.1.1 Global Ski

Continued….

Make an enquiry of this report @ https://www.orbisresearch.com/contacts/enquiry-before-buying/2658012

About Us:

Orbis Research (orbisresearch.com) is a single point aid for all your market research requirements. We have vast database of reports from the leading publishers and authors across the globe. We specialize in delivering customized reports as per the requirements of our clients. We have complete information about our publishers and hence are sure about the accuracy of the industries and verticals of their specialization. This helps our clients to map their needs and we produce the perfect required market research study for our clients.

Contact Us:

Hector Costello

Senior Manager – Client Engagements

4144N Central Expressway,

Suite 600, Dallas,

Texas – 75204, U.S.A.

Phone No.: +1 (214) 884-6817; +91 895 659 5155