Sludge Treatment Chemicals Market by Analysis, Application, Size, Market Share, Forecast to 2025 BASF SE,Kamira OYJ, Amcon Inc., GE Water & Process Technologies

Sludge is a by-product, produced during the treatment of waste water. Pathogens, organic matters, chemicals, and microorganisms are different constituents of the sludge. Besides, sludge also contains harmful agents, such as heavy metals, that adversely affect the environment and cause severe health issues when directly exposed. Therefore, sludge is to be treated before disposing into the environment. The chemicals used at different stages of the treatment are termed as sludge treatment chemicals. Industries such as food and beverage, personal care, automotive and paper and pulp are the key consumers of these chemicals due to the large production of sludge while manufacturing. The sludge treatment chemicals market is expected to reach $5.5 billion by 2022, with a CAGR of 5.3% during 2016-2022.

Get Sample of the Report at https://www.reportsweb.com/inquiry&RW00012660178/sample

The leading players in the sector have adopted product launch as the key developmental strategies in order to expand their business horizons across different geographies. Some of the leading manufacturers profiled in this report includes BASF SE,Kamira OYJ, Amcon Inc., GE Water & Process Technologies, Ovivo Inc., Accept a Water Treatment, Ecolab Incorporated, Kurita Water Industries Ltd., Beckart Environment, The Dow Chemical Company, Hubbard-Hall Inc

The Sludge Treatment Chemicals Market report give a 360-degree holistic view of the market and highlights the key developments, drivers, restraints and future trends with impact analysis of these trends on the market for short-term, mid-term and long-term during the forecast period. In addition, the report also provides profiles of major companies along with detailed SWOT analysis, financial facts and key developments of products/service from the past three years.

Growing industrialization, rising environmental concerns, and increasing need for sludge removal are the key factors driving the growth of the world sludge treatment chemicals market. Furthermore, increasing focus of different regulatory bodies for the reduction of sludge volume is expected to drive the industry growth during the forecast period. However, factors such as high cost of sludge treatment process in conjunction with development in the water treatment process to reduce sludge discharge have hampered the market growth. Sludge treatment chemicals market has been segmented by type as coagulants, flocculants, disinfectants, and others. In 2015, coagulants occupied more than half of the market and are expected to maintain its lead during the forecast period. Coagulants are used for solid removal, water clarification, lime softening, sludge thickening and solids dewatering. The cost effectiveness of coagulants would provide the growth opportunity of sludge treatment chemicals market.

Get Discount for This Report @ https://www.reportsweb.com/inquiry&RW00012660178/discount

Table of Contents

Chapter 1: Introduction

Chapter 2: Executive Summary

Chapter 3: Market Overview

Chapter 4: Sludge Treatment Chemicals Market, By Component

Chapter 5: Sludge Treatment Chemicals Market, By Deployment

Chapter 6: Sludge Treatment Chemicals Market, By Organization Size

Chapter 7: Sludge Treatment Chemicals Market, By Application

Chapter 8: Sludge Treatment Chemicals Market, By Region

Chapter 9: Competitive Landscape

To Continue…

About ReportsWeb:

ReportsWeb.com is a one stop shop of market research reports and solutions to various companies across the globe. We help our clients in their decision support system by helping them choose most relevant and cost effective research reports and solutions from various publishers. We provide best in class customer service and our customer support team is always available to help you on your research queries.

Contact Us:

Call: +1-646-491-9876

Email: [email protected]