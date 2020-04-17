Storage As A Service Market 2020–2027 Development & Growth Analysis Including Key Players

Global Storage as a Service Market By Service Type (Cloud Backup, Cloud Archiving, Stand-Alone & Platform-Attached Storage), Enterprises (Small & Medium Enterprises, Large Enterprises), Country (U.S., Canada, Mexico, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of South America, Germany, Italy, U.K., France, Spain, Netherlands, Belgium, Switzerland, Turkey, Russia, Rest of Europe, Japan, China, India, South Korea, Australia, Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, Indonesia, Philippines, Rest of Asia-Pacific, Saudi Arabia, U.A.E, South Africa, Egypt, Israel, Rest of Middle East and Africa), Industry Trends and Forecast to 2027.

Market Analysis and Insights: Global Storage as a Service Market

Storage as a service market is expected to witness market growth at a rate of 30.32% in the forecast period of 2020 to 2027. Data Bridge Market Research report on storage as a service market provides analysis and insights regarding the various factors expected to be prevalent throughout the forecasted period while providing their impacts on the market’s growth.

The major players covered in the storage as a service market report are Amazon Web Services, Inc., IBM Corporation, Dell Inc., Internap Corporation, RACKSPACE US, INC., Microsoft, APTARE, Inc., Hitachi Vantara Corporation, Buffalo Americas, Inc., Hewlett Packard Enterprise Development LP, AT&T Intellectual Property., Cloudian, Egnyte, Inc, Joyent, Inc., among other domestic and global players. Market share data is available for global, North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South America separately. DBMR analysts understand competitive strengths and provide competitive analysis for each competitor separately.

Increasing adoption of BYOD policy is expected to enhance the market growth. Some of the other factors such as rising adoption of big data analytics, increasing prevalence of hybrid cloud storage systems, rising integration of hyper-convergence technology, and growing need for the cost- effective business process and providing cost savings in personnel, hardware and physical space will further accelerate the storage as a service market in the forecast period of 2020 to 2027.

Increasing concern associated with the data privacy, and bandwidth limitations is expected to hamper the market growth in the mentioned forecast period.

This storage as a service market report provides details of new recent developments, trade regulations, import export analysis, production analysis, value chain optimization, market share, impact of domestic and localised market players, analyses opportunities in terms of emerging revenue pockets, changes in market regulations, strategic market growth analysis, market size, category market growths, application niches and dominance, product approvals, product launches, geographic expansions, technological innovations in the market. To gain more info on Data Bridge Market Research storage as a service market contact us for an Analyst Brief, our team will help you take an informed market decision to achieve market growth.

Global Storage as a Service Market Scope and Market Size

Storage as a service market is segmented on the basis of service type and enterprises. The growth among segments helps you analyse niche pockets of growth and strategies to approach the market and determine your core application areas and the difference in your target markets.

Based on service type, the storage as a service market is divided into cloud backup, cloud archiving and stand-alone & platform- attached storage.

The enterprises segment is divided into small & medium enterprises and large enterprises.

Global Storage as a Service Market Country Level Analysis

Storage as a service market is analysed and market size, volume information is provided by service type and enterprises as referenced above.

The countries covered in the storage as a service market report are U.S., Canada and Mexico in North America, Brazil, Argentina and Rest of South America as part of South America, Germany, Italy, U.K., France, Spain, Netherlands, Belgium, Switzerland, Turkey, Russia, Rest of Europe in Europe, Japan, China, India, South Korea, Australia, Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, Indonesia, Philippines, Rest of Asia-Pacific (APAC) in the Asia-Pacific (APAC), Saudi Arabia, U.A.E, South Africa, Egypt, Israel, Rest of Middle East and Africa (MEA) as a part of Middle East and Africa (MEA).

Asia-Pacific is expected to grow at the highest CAGR in the forecast period of 2020 to 2027. This is due to increasing adoption of storage as a service among different industries which will enhance the market growth in the region.

The country section of the report also provides individual market impacting factors and changes in regulation in the market domestically that impacts the current and future trends of the market. Data points like down-stream and upstream value chain analysis, technical trends and porter’s five forces analysis, case studies are some of the pointers used to forecast the market scenario for individual countries. Also, the presence and availability of global brands and their challenges faced due to large or scarce competition from local and domestic brands, impact of domestic tariffs and trade routes are considered while providing forecast analysis of the country data.

Competitive Landscape and Storage as a Service Market Share Analysis

Storage as a service market competitive landscape provides details by competitor. Details included are company overview, company financials, revenue generated, market potential, investment in research and development, new market initiatives, regional presence, company strengths and weaknesses, product launch, product width and breadth, application dominance. The above data points provided are only related to the companies’ focus related to storage as a service market.

